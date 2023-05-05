Veto a Surprise

The broadcaster responsible for bringing “Downton Abbey” and the “OETA Movie Club” into homes across the state is in danger of being shut down by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Voicing concerns about the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority’s long-term value to the state, the governor vetoed legislation last week intended to renew OETA’s authorization for another three years.

OETA’s legal mandate to be Oklahoma’s public broadcaster will expire on July 1 without legislative intervention.

The State House of Representatives and the State Senate would have to override the veto.

“Although the OETA may have played a principal role in the provision of educational television services at one time, today the OETA’s long-term, strategic value is at best unclear, if not outright imagined,” Gov. Stitt wrote in his veto message.

The type of legislation Gov. Stitt vetoed is usually unremarkable. Dozens of state entities need reauthorization and sunset bills are among the least controversial at the State Capitol. But with the stroke of his veto pen, Stitt put the future of the state’s public broadcaster at risk.

Robert Spinks, an OETA supporter who is a founding member of the Friends of OETA non-profit board of directors, said the governor’s action is not in the state’s best interest.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that an entity in the state of Oklahoma that serves every Oklahoman with equal concern and equal interest has become a pawn in politics,” said Mr. Spinks. “While the governor may have his reasons for what he did, I don’t believe that action is in the best interest of the state of Oklahoma.”

Mr. Spinks highlighted OETA’s 67-year history with programming for education, public safety and civic leadership.

If an entity’s sunset legislation isn’t adopted before the expiration date, state law allows it to operate for one additional year

Any funds left over would be set to the state’s general revenue fund, and assets would be transferred to the Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services agency.

The governor’s veto came on the same day he vetoed 20 State Senate bills as retaliation for the State Senate rejecting his tax and education plans.