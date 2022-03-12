() Vice Mayor Mike Gelin fights for Prosperity for All, Mayor Gomez Opposes | Press releases

() Vice Mayor Mike Gelin fights for Prosperity for All, Mayor Gomez Opposes
TAMARAC, Fla. – The demographics of the Metropolis of Tamarac has modified dramatically over the past 10 years with each the African American and Hispanic inhabitants almost doubling. Vice Mayor Gelin needs to make sure a spot for all residents outdated and new. He additionally needs to make sure truthful and equitable buying practices by the town. On Wednesday, February 23rd, Vice Mayor Mike Gelin, proposed a disparity research to decide if inequities exist in public procurement and contracting that adversely have an effect on deprived companies, minorities and/or girls owned companies. Based mostly on an inside research requested by the Vice Mayor, the Metropolis of Tamarac spends between $28-$33 million yearly with all contractors. Of that complete, .54% was spent with Black owned companies in 2020 and a pair of% in 2021. The numbers declined for Hispanic owned companies going from 6% in 2020 to underneath 5% in 2021. For lady owned companies the numbers declined as effectively, going from 9.3% in 2020 to five.6% in 2021.
Based mostly on this information and discussions with minority suppliers, Vice Mayor Gelin proposed a disparity research to establish current disparities, take away limitations to entry for minority and lady owned companies, with the intention to foster and encourage competitors thereby reducing tax {dollars} spent.
Vice Mayor Gelin cited research from main international firms, corresponding to Citibank and McKinsey, demonstrating that your complete economic system advantages when black companies and different minority companies thrive. In accordance with Citibank, “If racial wealth gaps have been closed at the moment, $5 trillion might doubtlessly be added to the US GDP over the subsequent 5 years.
Vice Mayor Gelin was dissatisfied that Mayor Michelle Gomez, Commissioner Debra Placko, and Commissioner Elvin Villalobos voted in opposition to a disparity research, which might have been the primary of many steps to enhance the lives of minority enterprise house owners and the general economic system. The movement failed 2-Three with the one two black elected officers voting in favor of the research with
Commissioner Marlon Bolton becoming a member of Vice Mayor Gelin. Cities in Florida which have performed disparity research embrace the Metropolis of Miramar, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and different companies together with the Faculty Board of Broward County, Miami Dade Public Faculty, and Palm Seaside County.
2021 Spend
Black
$ 624,222.39
2.17%
Hispanic
$ 1,647,835.74
4.87%
Lady Owned
$ 1,924,307.82
5.69%
Veteran
$ 246,486.06
0.73%
Asian
$ 362,000.23
1.07%
Native
$ 84,604.67
0.25%
Whole Spend 2021
$ 28,745,584.02
14.78%
2020 Spend
Black
$ 182,692.65
0.54%
Hispanic
$ 2,056,042.60
6.08%
Lady Owned
$ 3,158,585.84
9.34%
Veteran
$ 72,805.47
0.22%
Asian
$ 2,837,785.38
8.39%
Native
$ 95,840.88
0.28%
Whole Spend 2020
$ 33,825,276.30
24.84%
# # #
