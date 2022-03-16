Vice President Harris boosts HBCU funding following bomb threats

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Photos

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is about to announce that traditionally Black schools and universities (HBCUs) shall be eligible for brand spanking new grant funding following a sequence of bomb threats made in opposition to them.

The Mission College Emergency Response to Violence (SERV) program beneath the Division of Schooling is meant to reinforce campus safety and supply psychological well being sources by offering short-term, speedy funding for establishments which have skilled a “violent or traumatic incident.”

Harris “will clarify that each American ought to be capable of study, work, worship, and collect with out worry,” a White Home official instructed ABC Information. The announcement shall be made on the White Home on Wednesday at three p.m.

HBCUs focused by the threats might obtain grants starting from $50,000 to $150,000 per campus and shall be decided primarily based on particular wants. No bombs had been discovered.

The campuses of at the least 36 HBCUs and different schools have been focused by threats and at the least 18 of those schools and universities had been focused on Feb. 1 alone — the primary day of Black Historical past Month.

Establishments went into lockdown or evacuated the campus whereas native legislation enforcement businesses investigated the threats.

“Threats to the training and well-being of Black Individuals and HBCUs are an unlucky a part of American historical past,” the press launch learn. “The bomb threats that we witnessed in January, every week in February – Black Historical past Month, and this month are harking back to the makes an attempt in the course of the Civil Rights Period to intimidate and provoke worry in Black Individuals.”

These threats got here as hate crimes in opposition to Black Individuals are on the rise, rising by practically 50% between 2019 and 2020, in keeping with the FBI.

A number of federal businesses are taking over this problem. The Secretary of Schooling Miguel Cardona and Homeland Safety Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have met with HBCU leaders on instruments they’ll use to strengthen campus safety.

A Congressional listening to can also be being held on Thursday to listen to what the federal authorities can do to assist HBCUs.

