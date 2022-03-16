Vice President Harris boosts HBCU funding following bomb threats

Not less than 36 HBCUs have face bomb threats in current months.
Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to announce that traditionally Black schools and universities (HBCUs) will likely be eligible for brand spanking new grant funding following a collection of bomb threats made towards them.
The Venture Faculty Emergency Response to Violence (SERV) program underneath the Division of Schooling is meant to reinforce campus safety and supply psychological well being sources by offering short-term, fast funding for establishments which have skilled a “violent or traumatic incident.”
Harris “will clarify that each American ought to be capable of be taught, work, worship, and collect with out worry,” a White Home official advised ABC Information. The announcement will likely be made on the White Home on Wednesday at Three p.m.
HBCUs focused by the threats may obtain grants starting from $50,000 to $150,000 per campus and will likely be decided primarily based on particular wants. No bombs have been discovered.
The campuses of not less than 36 HBCUs and different schools have been focused by threats and not less than 18 of those schools and universities have been focused on Feb. 1 alone — the primary day of Black Historical past Month.
Establishments went into lockdown or evacuated the campus whereas native regulation enforcement companies investigated the threats.
“Threats to the training and well-being of Black Individuals and HBCUs are an unlucky a part of American historical past,” the press launch learn. “The bomb threats that we witnessed in January, every week in February – Black Historical past Month, and this month are harking back to the makes an attempt through the Civil Rights Period to intimidate and provoke worry in Black Individuals.”
These threats got here as hate crimes towards Black Individuals are on the rise, rising by almost 50% between 2019 and 2020, in line with the FBI.
A number of federal companies are taking up this subject. The Secretary of Schooling Miguel Cardona and Homeland Safety Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have met with HBCU leaders on instruments they’ll use to strengthen campus safety.
A Congressional listening to can be being held on Thursday to listen to what the federal authorities can do to help HBCUs.