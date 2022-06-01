Victim in mass shooting on New York City subway sues gun maker Glock

A lady wounded in final month’s mass capturing on a New York Metropolis subway filed a lawsuit Tuesday in opposition to the maker of the handgun allegedly used within the assault and its father or mother firm, accusing the firearm producer of “reckless disregard for human life.”

Authorities say a 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun was used within the assault. In her lawsuit, filed in federal courtroom in Brooklyn, Ilene Steur stated Glock has “endangered the general public well being and security” with the advertising and marketing, distribution and gross sales of its weapons.

An e mail searching for remark was despatched to Glock.

Steur was certainly one of 10 folks shot and wounded on April 12 when a gunman fired dozens of bullets in a prepare stuffed with morning commuters. The person charged within the assault, Frank James, has pleaded not responsible to terrorism and different counts.

Within the lawsuit, Glock is accused of “advertising and marketing that emphasizes firearm traits corresponding to their excessive capability and ease of concealment, that enchantment to potential purchasers with felony intent.”

The lawsuit was filed because the nation reels from final week’s bloodbath of 19 kids and two lecturers at an elementary faculty in Uvalde, Texas.



Investigation into Uvalde faculty capturing focuses on police actions 05:07

In February, the households of 9 victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary College capturing reached a $73 million settlement in a lawsuit in opposition to Remington, the maker of the rifle utilized in that assault.

The households stated the corporate ought to have by no means bought such a harmful weapon to the general public. They stated their focus was on stopping future mass shootings by forcing gun corporations to be extra accountable with their merchandise and the way they market them.

Gun rights teams stated the settlement would doubtless have little impact on rifle gross sales and gun makers, who proceed to be shielded from legal responsibility typically beneath federal regulation. However some specialists stated it could immediate insurance coverage corporations to stress gun makers into making some adjustments.