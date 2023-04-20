Victim not hurt after armed robbery attempt at UNF, campus police say – Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of North Florida is investigating after an armed robbery attempt took place on campus Thursday morning.
According to UNF’s crime alert gadget, at round 2 a.m., two unknown suspects tried to rob the sufferer at the boardwalk between the Osprey Fountain housing advanced and UNF Drive. The sufferer is unhurt.
One suspect is alleged to be a person status at round 5′6″ to five′7″ and weighing 120 pound to 130 kilos. The sufferer stated he was once dressed in a crimson ski masks, a grey hoodie and darkish shorts. The 2d suspect is alleged to be a person status at 5′9″ and weighing 130 pound to 150 kilos. He is described as dressed in a black ski masks, a light-colored hoodie, darkish shorts and no sneakers.
One of the suspects was once armed with an unknown metal object all through the incident. UNF stated that each suspects are lately at massive.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident is inspired to name UNF Police Department at 904-620-2800. Crimes will also be reported confidentially via UPD’s Silent Witness Program.