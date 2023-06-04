Victim trapped in mobile home fire rescued by Polk County Firefighters

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) not too long ago spoke back to a clinical name in Babson Park that took a flip for the more serious and resulted in a construction fire with an individual trapped inside of.

Firefighters tried to realize access during the entrance door however had been unsuccessful. Then, they attempted to go into thru a facet window however had been averted from doing so because of pieces stacked from flooring to ceiling. Despite those demanding situations, PCFR nonetheless controlled to rescue the trapped sufferer by developing a bigger opening round the toilet window the place the individual’s head used to be sticking out from.

After extinguishing the fire, the sufferer used to be airlifted to a close-by trauma heart. According to Polk County Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M., “The timely response, meticulous execution on the fire ground, and steadfast commitment to public safety demonstrated by the team exemplify the core values of PCFR.”