Victor Wembanyama says he knew Spurs would win lottery thanks to French connection: ‘The universe told me’

After a lot anticipation, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery effects have been published on Tuesday night time, and the San Antonio Spurs secured the coveted No. 1 general pick out for June’s draft. Furthermore, this implies they’ve the chance to choose French basketball participant Victor Wembanyama, who’s broadly thought to be one of the most largest potentialities to sign up for the league. The news was once met with party in San Antonio, and also, in properties throughout France, together with Wembanyama’s.

Wembanyama spoke concerning the connection between France and the Spurs, attributed to the enduring Tony Parker and Boris Diaw. He introduced, “I know half of the country, if not the whole country, wanted the Spurs to have the first pick. So I was looking at everyone, and everyone was happy, so I was too.”

Notably, Parker performed an instrumental position within the Spurs’ historical past, serving to them protected 4 championships and 5 Finals appearances right through his spectacular 17-year tenure with the crew. Furthermore, he additionally based and presides over the ASVEL Basket crew within the French league, which Wembanyama performed for right through the 2021-22 season. On Twitter, Parker shared his pleasure for Wembanyama, writing “Yesss he’s going to the Spurs!!! So proud of you” whilst sharing a photograph of a tender Wembanyama donning a No. 9 Spurs jersey.

This marks the 3rd time the Spurs have held the No. 1 general pick out, with David Robinson being decided on in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997. Both Robinson and Duncan went on to turn into MVPs and champions with the Spurs, and Wembanyama has the prospective to practice of their footsteps.