Video appears to show Texas lawmaker who filed drag show ban bill dressed in drag

The Republican lawmaker spoke back to the video calling it an “attack by left-wing media” and a distraction.

TEXAS, USA — Editor’s notice: The video revealed above is a WFAA record from June 2022 about some other Texas lawmaker who known as for banning drag displays after one at a Dallas bar made the rounds on social media.

A North Texas lawmaker who authored a bill that would restrict drag performances appears to have dressed in drag himself whilst he used to be a pupil.

A video used to be posted on Twitter this week by Democratic activist Michelle Davis claiming to show Texas State Rep. Nate Schatzline (R-Fort Worth), skipping, operating and dancing in a park whilst donning a black sequined get dressed and a crimson eye masks.

“Nate Schatzline has made his entire personality attacking the LGBTQ community, trans especially children, and vowed to ban drag shows in Texas,” Davis wrote. “Here is Nate… in drag.”

As of March 4, the video were considered just about 65,000 instances.

Nate Schatzline has made his whole persona attacking the LGBTQ group, trans particularly kids, and vowed to ban drag displays in Texas. Here is Nate… in drag. #txlege #iToldYouSo pic.twitter.com/Lq25Mx7cgY — Michelle (@LivingBlueTX) February 28, 2023

The Republican lawmaker spoke back to the video, necessarily confirming that the person in the video is, certainly, him. He went on to name the video a distraction.

“Y’all really going crazy over me wearing a dress as a joke back in school for a theatre project? Yah, that’s not a sexually explicit drag show… lol y’all will twist ANYTHING,” Schatzline tweeted. “Michelle, please find something better to do than look up old videos from when people were in school.”

In a tweet on March 1, Schatzline posted a video announcing “left-wing news media has done exactly what they do and that is twist stories into something that they’re not.”

A reaction to media posting a category mission from my teenage years. Sometimes you simply gotta chuckle 😂 Media desires to distract us from adults who act in sexually suggestive techniques in entrance of children. We’re now not backing down towards those who need to rob a kid’s innocence! #txlege pic.twitter.com/xs6Tcf0wxs — Nate Schatzline (@NateSchatzline) March 1, 2023

He endured to say in the video that his bill – HB 1266 – is geared toward banning “sexually-explicit drag shows.”

Text from HB 1266 says the bill appears to be like to amend Texas’ Business and Commerce Code to outline a venue that hosts a “drag performance” and “authorizes on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages” as a “sexually oriented business.”

According to state code, such venues “may not allow an individual younger than 18 years of age to enter the premises of the business.”

The bill used to be assigned to the House State Affairs Committee on Friday, days after the video of Schatzline dressed in the get dressed surfaced.

The back-and-forth between Democratic teams and Schatzline proceed to accentuate the controversy over drag displays. The Fort Worth republican commented again Friday afternoon, responding to a tweet from the Texas Democrats.

The Texas Tribune noted that “so far, none of the bills define what kinds of clothes or makeup lawmakers consider to be exhibitive of which gender.” The lawmakers additionally haven’t defined why garments or make-up make somebody’s look sexual, the Texas Tribune reported.

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, instructed the Tribune “some new language may be coming next week.”

Ike Hajinazarian, the Texas Democrats’ spokesperson who spoke with the Tribune, claims GOP lawmakers are drawing consideration to drag queens to rile up their base over what he describes as “nonissues,” moreover calling it “clickbait.”