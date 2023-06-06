Video captures 80-year-old man assaulted, robbed in Rowland Heights

An 80-year-old man was once assaulted, pepper sprayed, and robbed by means of two thieves outdoor his place of dwelling in Rowland Heights on Sunday afternoon.

The incident came about round 1:30 PM in the 2000 block of RavenFall Avenue, in keeping with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects reportedly adopted the man house as he left a close-by 99 Ranch Market. A neighbor’s safety cameras captured the attack with pepper spray by means of the thieves at the 80-year-old.

The suspects demanded the sufferer’s watch value $2,500 after which fled in a grey, four-door sedan from the world.

The government have not begun to make any arrests.