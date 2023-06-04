Video captures man rescuing young girl in South Los Angeles attack

Dramatic video captures the instant a homeless lady with a knife assaults a young girl in South Los Angeles earlier than a bystander steps in.

The excellent Samaritan who intervened was once slashed in the face via the attacker whilst saving the girl.

Surveillance video captured the May 26 attack, which came about on South Main Street close to West 87th Street. simply earlier than 8 a.m.

The young girl was once strolling to university when video displays the homeless lady hanging the girl and grabbing her earlier than wrestling her to the bottom.

The excellent Samaritan, John Arias, is observed operating over to intrude. He pushes the attacker off the girl and holds the lady down till government arrive.

Arias stated he noticed the attack whilst he was once parking his automotive within reach. The lady was once armed with a field cutter and slashed his face all through the altercation, he stated.

“I saw the homeless person just passed me strike the little girl in the face,” recollects Arias. “That’s when I ran over to help. Along the way, the homeless person proceeded to take out a weapon and before I could find out what that was, I went for a takedown and I was slashed in the face.”

Arias stated he was once considering of his personal young daughter whilst he was once rescuing the little girl.

“There should be more people who should stand up to criminals,” stated Arias.

He stated the young girl gave the impression a little bit surprised and dazed following the attack, however she was once unhurt and persisted on her solution to faculty.

Arias feels he was once simply in the correct position on the proper time and his parental instincts kicked in, which forced him to behave briefly.