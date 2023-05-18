(VIDEO) Delaware teen arrested for shooting threats against Florida school | Police and Fire

The following is an inventory of states, territories, and nations that can be utilized in a number of contexts. For the United States of America, the states are indexed under with their names in alphabetical order and HTML tags:
– Alabama
– Alaska
– Arizona
– Arkansas
– California
– Colorado
– Connecticut
– Delaware
– Florida
– Georgia
– Hawaii
– Idaho
– Illinois
– Indiana
– Iowa
– Kansas
– Kentucky
– Louisiana
– Maine
– Maryland
– Massachusetts
– Michigan
– Minnesota
– Mississippi
– Missouri
– Montana
– Nebraska
– Nevada
– New Hampshire
– New Jersey
– New Mexico
– New York
– North Carolina
– North Dakota
– Ohio
– Oklahoma
– Oregon
– Pennsylvania
– Rhode Island
– South Carolina
– South Dakota
– Tennessee
– Texas
– Utah
– Vermont
– Virginia
– Washington
– Washington D.C.
– West Virginia
– Wisconsin
– Wyoming
In addition to the United States, there also are a number of territories that can be utilized in more than a few contexts. These come with:
– Puerto Rico
– US Virgin Islands
– Armed Forces Americas
– Armed Forces Pacific
– Armed Forces Europe
– Northern Mariana Islands
– Marshall Islands
– American Samoa
– Federated States of Micronesia
– Guam
Canada additionally has a number of provinces and territories that can be utilized in more than a few contexts. These come with:
– Alberta
– British Columbia
– Manitoba
– New Brunswick
– Newfoundland
– Nova Scotia
– Northwest Territories
– Nunavut
– Ontario
– Prince Edward Island
– Quebec
– Saskatchewan
– Yukon Territory
Finally, there are a number of nations that can be utilized in a number of contexts. These come with:
– United States of America
– US Virgin Islands
– United States Minor Outlying Islands
– Canada
– Mexico, United Mexican States
– Bahamas, Commonwealth of the
– Cuba, Republic of
– Dominican Republic
– Haiti, Republic of
– Jamaica
– Afghanistan
– Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of
– Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of
– American Samoa
– Andorra, Principality of
– Angola, Republic of
– Anguilla
– Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)
– Antigua and Barbuda
– Argentina, Argentine Republic
– Armenia
– Aruba
– Australia, Commonwealth of
– Austria, Republic of
– Azerbaijan, Republic of
– Bahrain, Kingdom of
– Bangladesh, People’s Republic of
– Barbados
– Belarus
– Belgium, Kingdom of
– Belize
– Benin, People’s Republic of
– Bermuda
– Bhutan, Kingdom of
– Bolivia, Republic of
– Bosnia and Herzegovina
– Botswana, Republic of
– Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)
– Brazil, Federative Republic of
– British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)
– British Virgin Islands
– Brunei Darussalam
– Bulgaria, People’s Republic of
– Burkina Faso
– Burundi, Republic of
– Cambodia, Kingdom of
– Cameroon, United Republic of
– Cape Verde, Republic of
– Cayman Islands
– Central African Republic
– Chad, Republic of
– Chile, Republic of
– China, People’s Republic of
– Christmas Island
– Cocos (Keeling) Islands
– Colombia, Republic of
– Comoros, Union of the
– Congo, Democratic Republic of
– Congo, People’s Republic of
– Cook Islands
– Costa Rica, Republic of
– Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the
– Cyprus, Republic of
– Czech Republic
– Denmark, Kingdom of
– Djibouti, Republic of
– Dominica, Commonwealth of
– Ecuador, Republic of
– Egypt, Arab Republic of
– El Salvador, Republic of
– Equatorial Guinea, Republic of
– Eritrea
– Estonia
– Ethiopia
– Faeroe Islands
– Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
– Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands
– Finland, Republic of
– France, French Republic
– French Guiana
– French Polynesia
– French Southern Territories
– Gabon, Gabonese Republic
– Gambia, Republic of the
– Georgia
– Germany
– Ghana, Republic of
– Gibraltar
– Greece, Hellenic Republic
– Greenland
– Grenada
– Guadaloupe
– Guam
– Guatemala, Republic of
– Guinea, Revolutionary People’s Rep’c of
– Guinea-Bissau, Republic of
– Guyana, Republic of
– Heard and McDonald Islands
– Holy See (Vatican City State)
– Honduras, Republic of
– Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China
– Hrvatska (Croatia)
– Hungary, Hungarian People’s Republic
– Iceland, Republic of
– India, Republic of
– Indonesia, Republic of
– Iran, Islamic Republic of
– Iraq, Republic of
– Ireland
– Israel, State of
– Italy, Italian Republic
– Japan
– Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of
– Kazakhstan, Republic of
– Kenya, Republic of
– Kiribati, Republic of
– Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of
– Korea, Republic of
– Kuwait, State of
– Kyrgyz Republic
– Lao People’s Democratic Republic
– Latvia
– Lebanon, Lebanese Republic
– Lesotho, Kingdom of
– Liberia, Republic of
– Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
– Liechtenstein, Principality of
– Lithuania
– Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of
– Macao, Special Administrative Region of China
– Macedonia, the previous Yugoslav Republic of
– Madagascar, Republic of
– Malawi, Republic of
– Malaysia
– Maldives, Republic of
– Mali, Republic of
– Malta, Republic of
– Marshall Islands
– Martinique
– Mauritania, Islamic Republic of
– Mauritius
– Mayotte
– Micronesia, Federated States of
– Moldova, Republic of
– Monaco, Principality of
– Mongolia, Mongolian People’s Republic
– Montserrat
– Morocco, Kingdom of
– Mozambique, People’s Republic of
– Myanmar
– Namibia
– Nauru, Republic of
– Nepal, Kingdom of
– Netherlands Antilles
– Netherlands, Kingdom of the
– New Caledonia
– New Zealand
– Nicaragua, Republic of
– Niger, Republic of the
– Nigeria, Federal Republic of
– Niue, Republic of
– Norfolk Island
– Northern Mariana Islands
– Norway, Kingdom of
– Oman, Sultanate of
– Pakistan, Islamic Republic of
– Palau
– Palestinian Territory, Occupied
– Panama, Republic of
– Papua New Guinea
– Paraguay, Republic of
– Peru, Republic of
– Philippines, Republic of the
– Pitcairn Island
– Poland, Polish People’s Republic
– Portugal, Portuguese Republic
– Puerto Rico
– Qatar, State of
– Reunion
– Romania, Socialist Republic of
– Russian Federation
– Rwanda, Rwandese Republic
– Samoa, Independent State of
– San Marino, Republic of
– Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of
– Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of
– Senegal, Republic of
– Serbia and Montenegro
– Seychelles, Republic of
– Sierra Leone, Republic of
– Singapore, Republic of
– Slovakia (Slovak Republic)
– Slovenia
– Solomon Islands
– Somalia, Somali Republic
– South Africa, Republic of
– South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
– Spain, Spanish State
– Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic of
– St. Helena
– St. Kitts and Nevis
– St. Lucia
– St. Pierre and Miquelon
– St. Vincent and the Grenadines
– Sudan, Democratic Republic of the
– Suriname, Republic of
– Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands
– Swaziland, Kingdom of
– Sweden, Kingdom of
– Switzerland, Swiss Confederation
– Syrian Arab Republic
– Taiwan, Province of China
– Tajikistan
– Tanzania, United Republic of
– Thailand, Kingdom of
– Timor-Leste, Democratic Republic of
– Togo, Togolese Republic
– Tokelau (Tokelau Islands)
– Tonga, Kingdom of
– Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of
– Tunisia, Republic of
– Turkey, Republic of
– Turkmenistan
– Turks and Caicos Islands
– Tuvalu
– Uganda, Republic of
– Ukraine
– United Arab Emirates
– United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland
– Uruguay, Eastern Republic of
– Uzbekistan
– Vanuatu
– Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
– Viet Nam, Socialist Republic of
– Wallis and Futuna Islands
– Western Sahara
– Yemen
– Zambia, Republic of
– Zimbabwe