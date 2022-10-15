Video: Florida woman charged after road rage incident on state Route 133 in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A Florida woman has been charged in connection to a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon on state Route 133.

Alyssa Black made a grievance to police after the incident. She posted a video displaying a woman stopping her car in the road in entrance of her automobile and getting out. The woman in the primary automobile got here as much as Black’s driver’s aspect window and punched it a number of instances earlier than getting again into her personal automobile and driving off.

Black may very well be heard saying “Go. Go,” on the video when the automobile first stopped.

The automobile got here again to an Ohio registration and police couldn’t discover it, Farmington Deputy Chief Shane Cote mentioned Friday.

“We never located the vehicle,” he mentioned.

Officer Ryan Rosie obtained a number of calls on Thursday figuring out the driving force who punched the window. Her employer additionally referred to as police.

Police noticed the video the sufferer posted on-line, Cote mentioned. He didn’t launch the sufferer’s identify.

Black gave the Sun Journal permission to make use of her identify. In the video, Black mentioned that the woman practically hit her car at one level whereas driving by her. She used her telephone to report the incidents.

Police ended up calling the driving force, Crystal Moyer, and he or she got here to the Farmington Police Station.

Rosie issued summonses to Moyer, 28, of Sebastian, Florida, on Thursday on fees of misdemeanor driving to hazard and felony threatening.

She is scheduled to look Dec. 6 to be arraigned at a Farmington court docket.

A conviction on a driving to hazard cost carries a most six months in jail and felony threatening is punishable by as much as 364 days in jail.

