Video: Gator spotted swimming near Fort Myers Beach Pier

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A beachgoer caught the second a gator determined to go for a swim close to the Fort Myers Seashore Pier Tuesday morning.
“Oh s–t. That’s a gator,” mentioned Anne Catalina, who’s visiting from Pennsylvania. “I used to be like ‘Oh my God, it’s within the ocean.’”
WATCH BELOW: (Video credit score: Angela Fleming)
The gator is seen within the video round 8:30 a.m. with the shadow of the pier seen within the background, based on Angela Fleming who caught the second on digital camera.
“Dolphins. Jellyfish. Fish. Turtles possibly,” mentioned Corinna McMullen and her mates.
“It’s simply not one thing I believed I’d see on the seashore,” mentioned Catalina.
It’s fairly unusual to identify a gator floating within the sea; nevertheless, there’s a sure time of yr it occurs as a rule.
“A couple of occasions a yr throughout the late spring and early summertime,” mentioned FWC Officer Adam Brown.
Brown mentioned the additional solar provides gators further vitality.
“Oftentimes they could discover out of their typical habitat,” he mentioned.
So what would you do when you have been within the water and noticed the gator swimming as much as you?
“Run. Scream,” mentioned McMullen.
“Get the hell out of the water,” added Reese Johnson.
That’s precisely what it’s best to do. In accordance with Officer Brown, it’s best to deal with a gator within the water the identical approach you’ll a shark.
“Take away your self from that space simply to ensure you’re not placing your self at risk,” mentioned Officer Brown.
The alligator was not faraway from the Gulf and ultimately made its approach from the populated space close to the pier.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee (FWC) responded to the incident, however officers mentioned they don’t intend to take away the gator until it poses an instantaneous menace to public security.
“Though it’s uncommon, alligators can swim in and tolerate saltwater, however it isn’t their most well-liked habitat. It will be significant when close to any water physique to all the time maintain a watchful eye for alligators and to protected distance when you see one,” FWC mentioned.
Officers mentioned the gator will seemingly transfer again to its freshwater setting by itself.
With gator mating season taking place now in southwest Florida wildlife consultants say people ought to anticipate a rise in sightings.
RELATED STORY: Consultants weigh in on alligator mating season dos and don’ts
Critical accidents attributable to alligators are uncommon in Florida.
Wildlife officers administer a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to be proactive with complaints regarding particular alligators believed to pose a menace to individuals, pets or property.
Listed below are some extra ideas from FWC:
- “In the course of the spring, larger visibility of alligators is primarily attributed to hotter temperatures. They change into extra seen when temperatures rise as a result of their metabolism will increase and they’re going to start to hunt prey gadgets comparable to fish, snakes, turtles, birds, and small mammals. Throughout this time of yr, we encourage individuals to take easy precautionary measures to scale back the possibilities of conflicts with alligators.
- The primary tip is maintain your distance when you see an alligator and by no means feed one. When fed, alligators can overcome their pure wariness and study to affiliate individuals with meals.
- Second, swim solely in designated swimming areas throughout daytime. Alligators are most lively between nightfall and daybreak.
- And at last, maintain pets on a leash and away from the water. Pets can resemble alligators’ pure prey.
If you happen to see an alligator that’s inflicting an issue, name the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
When somebody involved about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, officers will dispatch one in every of their contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the state of affairs.