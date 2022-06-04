VIDEO: Plane takes off from Florida road after emergency landing

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A small airplane took off from a street in Inexperienced Cove Springs Thursday after it was pressured to make an emergency touchdown.

In keeping with the Clay County Sheriff’s Workplace, the airplane made an emergency touchdown on State Highway 16. The sheriff’s office towed the airplane to a distinct stretch of street the place it would safely take off.

“We’re including “emergency aircraft towing” to the report of firms equipped by CCSO!” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Prepare dinner wrote in a Facebook put up.

Video from Clay County Sheriff’s Workplace by means of Storyful reveals the airplane taking off from the empty street technique.

There have been no accidents, in response to deputies.