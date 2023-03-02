Video: Semi-trucks crash into Fort Worth police car on icy road





The patrol automobile was once struck thrice. It took place all through this 12 months’s iciness hurricane in February as two officials had been responding to a crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Newly launched sprint digital camera photos from the Fort Worth Police Department displays the instant a patrol automobile with an officer inside of was once hit by way of an 18-wheeler because it was once jackknifing. Watch the photos within the video participant above. In the photos, the officer calls out for lend a hand moments after the loud crash. After that preliminary hit, a 2d police officer helped the injured officer out of the patrol automobile. That’s when a 2d 18-wheeler slammed into the similar patrol automobile. The incident took place all through this 12 months’s ice hurricane on Feb. 2 at round 2:30 a.m. within the 8900 block of Interstate 20. The two officials had been responding to a crash and stopped to test on two cars, police stated. They ran onto a mean to stop getting hit by way of a 3rd 18-wheeler. Both of the officials suffered minor accidents and had been handled at a medical institution. The patrol automobile, which was once hit thrice, was once seriously broken and totaled. According to Fort Worth police spokesperson Buddy Calzada, the officials remained on the coincidence scene even after the crashes to proceed serving to. On Wednesday, Calzada advised WFAA some of the officials is again on patrol, whilst the opposite is recuperating from some other harm unrelated to the crash.

