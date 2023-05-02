Texas

Video shows airline passenger punch flight attendant

May 2, 2023
BC_Reporter

The video posted on CBS News depicts an airline passenger punching a flight attendant during a flight on Sunday night. While incidents of unruly passengers have decreased since their peak in 2021, they continue to exceed pre-pandemic numbers. Kris Van Cleave provides further insights into this. You can be the first to stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by turning on browser notifications.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram