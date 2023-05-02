The video posted on CBS News depicts an airline passenger punching a flight attendant during a flight on Sunday night. While incidents of unruly passengers have decreased since their peak in 2021, they continue to exceed pre-pandemic numbers. Kris Van Cleave provides further insights into this. You can be the first to stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by turning on browser notifications.
Video shows airline passenger punch flight attendant
