Texas

Video shows Bryan Kohberger in traffic stop prior to Idaho student murders

May 6, 2023
BC_Reporter

The CBS News report features a police bodycam footage of Bryan Kohberger, the perpetrator responsible for the murder of four University of Idaho students. The video shows Kohberger successfully talking his way out of a ticket during a traffic stop back in October, just a few weeks before the said slayings occurred. If you want to stay updated with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on your browser notifications.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram