The CBS News report features a police bodycam footage of Bryan Kohberger, the perpetrator responsible for the murder of four University of Idaho students. The video shows Kohberger successfully talking his way out of a ticket during a traffic stop back in October, just a few weeks before the said slayings occurred. If you want to stay updated with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on your browser notifications.
Video shows Bryan Kohberger in traffic stop prior to Idaho student murders
The CBS News report features a police bodycam footage of Bryan Kohberger, the perpetrator responsible for the murder of four University of Idaho students. The video shows Kohberger successfully talking his way out of a ticket during a traffic stop back in October, just a few weeks before the said slayings occurred. If you want to stay updated with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on your browser notifications.