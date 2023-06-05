Video shows burglar wearing box to mask head while targeting Miami Gardens business – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Police in Miami Gardens, Florida, are investigating a business housebreaking that passed off on Sunday morning during which the perpetrator used a cardboard box to cover their identification from surveillance cameras.

The incident happened at a business status quo within the neighborhood of Northwest 183rd Street and forty fifth Avenue. Upon receiving a record of the housebreaking at roughly 8:30 a.m., Miami Gardens Police gadgets answered to the scene to behavior an investigation.

Surveillance photos retrieved from the scene indicated that the burglar had damaged into the premises masked, smashed glass instances, and looted where of the whole thing, together with lottery tickets, cigarettes, watches, and money prior to fleeing the realm in an unknown path.

Anyone with information at the housebreaking or the whereabouts of the suspect is inspired to touch Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Callers would possibly stay nameless and is also eligible for a praise of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper to your inbox