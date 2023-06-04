Video footage depicts a Chinese warship approaching a U.S missile destroyer in the Taiwan Strait with a close proximity estimated at 150 yards. This report comes from News. Stay informed by receiving prompt browser notifications on breaking news, live events, and unique coverage. Opt-in now for real-time updates.
Video shows Chinese warship coming near U.S. missile destroyer in Taiwan Strait
