Texas

Video shows Chinese warship coming near U.S. missile destroyer in Taiwan Strait

June 3, 2023
BC_Reporter

Video footage depicts a Chinese warship approaching a U.S missile destroyer in the Taiwan Strait with a close proximity estimated at 150 yards.

