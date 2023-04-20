Video Shows Man Following Woman Into Sunrise Home During Violent Burglary – NBC 6 South Florida





Authorities are searching for a male suspect who dedicated a violent housebreaking that was once captured on digicam as he adopted a girl into her Sunrise house. The incident came about on March 31 in an condominium development situated within the 5800 block of Northwest sixteenth Place.

Footage from a Ring digicam confirmed the girl getting into her condominium during the entrance door because the suspect adopted carefully in the back of. The suspect pressured his method within earlier than she may close the door after which grabbed her arm, inflicting her to scream. The suspect fled on foot afterwards, and the girl was once no longer harmed. The suspect didn’t say anything else or take any of the girl’s assets, consistent with the Sunrise Police Department.

The similar suspect was once noticed exposing himself in the similar development the next day, consistent with a Crime Stoppers flyer. Authorities additionally imagine that he is also hooked up to different crimes within the house.

Flyer for a violent housebreaking in Sunrise.

A Crime Stoppers praise of as much as $5,000 is being introduced for any information that results in the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is recommended to touch Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.