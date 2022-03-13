Video shows man jumping counter, stabbing people inside New York’s Museum of Modern Art

Kali9/Getty Photos

Surveillance video launched by police Sunday exhibits the suspect who stabbed two workers inside New York Metropolis’s Museum of Fashionable Artwork leaping over a counter close to the doorway with a knife in hand and continuing to assault the employees.

The seek for the suspect, recognized by the New York Police Division as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, continued Sunday. Cabana allegedly dedicated the double stabbing a day after his membership to the museum was revoked, police mentioned.

Safety video from contained in the museum exhibits a person sporting a dark-hooded jacket and a masks coming by the constructing’s glass revolving door, charging towards the reception desk with a knife in his proper hand and hopping over-the-counter to assault the workers.

The episode unfolded round 4:15 p.m. when the suspect was denied entry to the world-renowned museum.

A feminine worker was stabbed within the decrease again and neck and a male worker within the left collarbone, the New York Police Division mentioned. The victims, each 24 years outdated, have been taken to Bellevue Hospital and listed in steady situation, in line with police.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller advised reporters a letter was despatched to the suspect revoking his membership on Friday.

“He is identified to workers right here,” Miller advised reporters at a information convention Saturday. It isn’t believed to be a random assault, he mentioned.

Miller mentioned the suspect’s membership was revoked resulting from two current incidents of disorderly conduct, however did not present extra data.

He additionally mentioned the suspect was linked to 2 different incidents within the midtown space.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, mentioned the mayor is monitoring the scenario, including that the incident is remoted.

“Neither sufferer is affected by life-threatening accidents right now,” he tweeted.

The museum introduced it will likely be closed on Sunday.

MoMA, which opened in 1929, is among the hottest museums in New York Metropolis. It’s positioned on 53rd Avenue within the coronary heart of midtown Manhattan.

