Video shows man toss Molotov cocktails at Florida home

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are on the lookout for a man who threw two Molotov cocktails at a Fort Pierce home in Florida on Sunday morning, inflicting a hearth and explosion.

Video of the brazen assault was posted on the Fort Pierce Police division’s Facebook web page.

Police mentioned officers responded to the home and investigators mentioned after the attacker tossed the home made bomb at the entrance of a window, he ran to the aspect of the home and threw one other bottle over the roof.

WATCH: Man throws Molotov cocktails at home

Video shows man toss Molotov cocktails at Fort Pierce home

Video shows massive flames coming from the window of the home after the assault, shortly afterward, the man fled from the scene.

The home-owner’s cousin, Juanita Anderson, mentioned there have been three individuals at the home when the assault occurred.

Anderson was sitting throughout the road when all of it occurred.

“I heard my cousin screaming that someone was throwing a bomb through her house,” Anderson mentioned.

She mentioned her cousin and the 2 others who have been at the home are doing wonderful.

“I don’t know why would that happen or why that did happen,” Anderson mentioned. “I hope they don’t come back.”

Police are calling the assault an remoted incident.

This story was revealed by Scott Sutton and Briana Nespral of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.