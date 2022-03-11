Video shows stolen 60-foot yacht crashing into boats in wild chase across California harbor: “Everything came crashing in on me”

A person who stole a 60-foot yacht was arrested Thursday after a 10-minute chase that ended with him hitting two different boats and a seawall in Newport Seashore harbor, police mentioned. The wild scene was all captured on video, CBS Los Angeles reports.
A report of somebody vandalizing a yacht led police to the Pacific Coast Freeway shortly after 10 a.m. however when officers arrived they mentioned the suspect jumped into the boat and took off, authorities mentioned.
Dylan Eckardt took video of the boat colliding with a docked sailboat, pulling down its mast.
Debora Dolly was aboard the sailboat when it was struck.
“Your complete starboard facet got here crashing in on me and it did not cease. It got here as soon as, twice, 3 times,” she advised CBS Los Angeles. “So the entire boat, the poles, the metal, the enclosure, every thing got here crashing in on me.”
Dolly mentioned she hit her head however in any other case was tremendous.
After hitting the sailboat, the boat backed up, circled and, pursued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Division Harbor Patrol, continued via the harbor till it hit one other parked vessel then slammed right into a wall beside a bridge.
“The sounds of him hitting that wall introduced everybody out of their homes,” witness Kai McCartney advised CBS Los Angeles.
Joel Siam, 38, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of a ship and possession of a stolen boat and was jailed on $three million bail, authorities mentioned.
It wasn’t instantly clear whether or not he had an legal professional to talk on his behalf.
The yacht was in a dock for upkeep and the keys had been inside when it was taken, sheriff’s deputies mentioned.
The proprietor of the stolen boat advised the station that it was purchased new in August and was for use for a constitution enterprise. The proprietor additionally mentioned a half-bottle of tequila from contained in the yacht was now gone.
CBS Los Angeles reported that one of many boats broken within the incident was a 1960 Tolleycraft. The proprietor had simply gotten delivered on Saturday — he hadn’t even gotten an opportunity to take it out but.