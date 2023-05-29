Video shows woman being arrested after allegedly speeding 50 mph down beach, nearly hitting child

ORLANDO – Over the weekend, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office captured helicopter and police frame digicam pictures appearing a automotive submerged as much as its tires in water at a Florida seashore simply earlier than arresting the motive force. Sarah Ramsammy, 26, used to be charged with DUI and reckless riding for riding thru Smyrna Dunes Park in Florida on May twenty seventh, narrowly averting hitting households and kids. She used to be riding at 50 mph, in shut proximity to households and their canine. Ramsammy virtually hit a child, and defined to deputies that she and her passenger had been seeking to flip round and did not understand they could not carry out a U-turn. Ramsammy used to be taken into custody, and won a quotation for failing to obey site visitors keep an eye on gadgets. Her blood alcohol content material examined at 0.153, virtually two times the prison restrict. Her change with the officials will also be noticed within the media participant on the best of this text.

