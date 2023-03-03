Video: Snowboarder barely escapes New Hampshire avalanche

While a skier was once in a position to scramble to the aspect of the avalanche, a snowboarder seemed to virtually surf the avalanche down the mountain.

BOSTON — RJ Phipps was once climbing up Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington over the weekend along with his spouse when he took out his digital camera to shoot a snowboarder and skier.

Within seconds, Phipps watched as the 2 males have been just about engulfed by way of an avalanche. He stuck all of it on video.

The unidentified skier was once in a position to scramble to the aspect of the avalanche on Saturday whilst the snowboarder seems to nearly surf the avalanche down the mountain. The snowboarder, who have been sitting down when the avalanche was once brought about, ended up a number of hundred ft down the ravine and waist deep in snow. Both other folks escaped harm. The location of the avalanche was once about 4,800 ft up at the mountain.

“It looked like he was basically sliding down the mountain,” Phipps said, adding that he was surprised to see the men out there and “super concerned because there are a lot of fatalities that come with avalanches.”

“He was just sitting there and when the avalanche released he and all the snow started to come down the mountain,” he persisted. “When he was coming down, my only thought was to keep an eye on him. If he was to be buried, where was the last place I saw him so we had a starting point if we had to initiate a rescue.”

Jeff Fongemie, performing director of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, mentioned the avalanche was once by chance brought about by way of the skier, who had backcountry enjoy in a couple of snow climates and mountain levels. Because of latest snow storms, Fongemie described the possibility of an avalanche in Tuckerman Ravine on Saturday as substantial. This one had the prospective to “easily bury and kill a person,” he added.

“It was just luck,” Fongemie mentioned of the 2 surviving unscathed whom he in short interviewed earlier than they left the realm. “Once you are engulfed in that, there is not a lot you can do to control your destiny. You just hope for the best.”

Fongemie mentioned avalanches are rather commonplace from December to May in White Mountain National Forests, which contains Mount Washington. But hardly ever do they injure or kill somebody.

A backcountry skier from Vermont died in February 2021 following an avalanche on Mount Washington. In December of that yr, two skiers have been stuck in a human-caused avalanche close to the highest of Left Gully on Mount Washington, severely injuring one among them.