

(*3*)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to police, a 31-year-old guy has been arrested after stealing a fire rescue truck and riding it via Miami-Dade and Broward counties sooner than being stuck in Palm Beach County. He is about to seem in courtroom on Friday.

The guy, known as Aljenard Lekambrick, stole the fire rescue truck right through a coaching workout at fire station 32, situated at 358 NE 168 St. in North Miami Beach. Surveillance video displays him riding northbound on Interstate 95 right through rush hour, inflicting visitors delays, after the heist.

Lekambrick crashed the stolen automobile right into a parked Opa-locka Police Department cruiser in northern Miami-Dade, however happily nobody used to be injured. Unmarked undercover officials joined the police pursuit that lasted for roughly an hour and ended alongside the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike. The Florida Highway Patrol used to be additionally concerned in the pursuit.

A witness recorded a video of Lekambrick’s arrest north of the Boynton Beach go out. Police are asking any person with information in regards to the case to name Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Watch the Thursday past due evening record