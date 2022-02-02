View the parade schedule, routes here

In mid-February, Texas’ largest Mardi Gras celebration, Mardi Gras! Galveston, returns after a break in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-weekend event will feature at least 22 elaborate parades. Crowd favorites include the “Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade,” the “Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade,” the “Zaniest Golf Cart Parade” the “Krewe of Gambrinus Parade,” “Jumpin’ Jays Bumpin’ Bus Parade,” and the “Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Annual ‘Fat Tuesday’ Mardi Gras Parade.”

View the full parade schedule and routes here:

*The information below was provided by Mardi Gras! Galveston organizer Yaga’s Entertainment.

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Party Gras! Procession, 5:00 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Watch the George P. Mitchell Honoree & special guests arrive to the Tremont House led by a brass band, kicking off the Friday night celebration.

George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Presented by Mardi Gras Galveston, the award ceremony will be held in front of the Tremont House at 5:30pm followed by a cocktail reception and the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade.

George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade, 7 p.m. (Entertainment District)

The George P. Mitchell Parade will begin at 7:00pm from The Tremont House with festive floats parading through the Historic Strand District on the kick off night of Mardi Gras! Galveston Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Route: The parade begins in front of The Tremont House, located at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row. It will travel east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north on 20th Street to Strand Street and proceed west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade, 8:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Join the 12th annual Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade as Mardi Gras revelers twirl their way through the Entertainment District. Sponsored by The Galveston County Daily News, the public is invited to participate in this procession as the umbrella dancers perform “The Hokey Pokey” down the streets of Galveston. All participants with decorated umbrellas will receive free admission into Mardi Gras! Galveston on Feb. 18.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 21st Street and travels west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade, 10 p.m. (Entertainment District)

The last parade of the first night of Mardi Gras! Galveston winds its way through the Entertainment District with plenty of floats, bands and beads.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, and north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Official Mardi Gras! Galveston Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K, 11 a.m. (Entertainment District)

Run or walk through Galveston’s Downtown Historic District and follow it up with a day of celebrations. Runners will receive access to all the Mardi Gras! Galveston festivities in the Entertainment District, including headline concerts, parades and more.

Route: The run begins at 24th Street and Ship’s Mechanic Row, proceeds east to 20th Street, turns north on 20th Street, west at Strand Street. The 5K then proceed west on Strand to 25th Street, turns south onto 25th Street, and then east on Mechanic back under the arch. The 5K route is 4 loops.

Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras Kickoff Parade, 12 p.m. (Seawall & Entertainment District)

The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius celebrates 28 years since its founding. Join the party at the annual street pageant featuring spectacular floats and marching bands. Costumed krewe members will throw anniversary beads and cups during the parade.

Route: The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 57th Street. It travels east to 25th Street, then north along 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 19th Street, then north on 19th Street to Strand Street and west along Strand Street to 25th Street.

12th Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade, 1 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Why stop with a record-breaking umbrella parade when you can have the Zaniest Golf Cart Parade? This parade is another great chance for friends and family to get together and participate in the zany spirit of Mardi Gras! Galveston. All participating golf carts will receive free entry into the entertainment district on Feb. 19.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Krewe d’iHeartMedia Art Car Parade, 3 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Tune in to this rockin’ parade as the iHeartMedia krewe cruises down the Strand.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Krewe of Gambrinus Parade, 6 p.m. (Seawall & Entertainment District)

King Gambrinus will throw a grand parade with plenty of beads to be caught. Searchlights will light up the night as revelers enjoy floats, marching bands and other strolling entertainment.

Route: The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 57th Street. It proceeds east to 25th Street, travels north along 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 19th Street, north on 19th Street to Strand Street. The parade ends on Strand Street at 25th Street.

Sunday Feb. 20, 2022 (Fiesta Gras)

El Norte La Raza Parade, 1 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Join us for a day of celebration at the 5th Annual Fiesta Gras! Day at Mardi Gras! Galveston. Watch as costumed dancers, bands and more make their way through downtown Galveston.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Fiesta Gras Parade #2, 4 p.m. (Entertainment District)

The celebration continues with a second Fiesta Gras parade in the Entertainment District. Houston Texans defensive lineman Roy Lopez will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Friday, February 25, 2022

Salute to Texas First Responders Day

First responders, veterans and military personnel, plus one guest will receive free admission to Mardi Gras! Galveston on Friday, Feb. 25 when they present their badge or military identification at the gate.

Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade, 7 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This parade is dedicated to Danny Weber Sr., who served 30 years in the Galveston Fire Department. Bring the family out as fire trucks from stations across the state parade down The Strand with lights and sirens.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Krewe of Babalu 17th Annual “All Krewe Parade,” 8 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This parade will include floats from krewes, plus business, civic and fraternal organizations throughout the region.

Route: The parade begins on Ship’s Mechanic Row at 25th Street, proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street and west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

Krewe de Yaga’s Parade, 9:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Only the most irie vibes will be heard from this krewe. Rounding out the second Friday night of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2022, Krewe de’ Yaga’s makes its return with a parade full of Yaga’s Café family from the past, present and future. Board shorts and flip flops required!

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Krewe d’Esprit Rosaire Parade, 11 a.m. (Seawall)

This parade will feature high-stepping marching bands, bead throwing and even some food throwing. Back by popular demand is “the Battle of the Bands” competition, which will take place before the parade.

Route: The parade begins at Kempner Park, 27th and Avenue N. From there, it travels south on 27th Street to Seawall Boulevard, west on Seawall Boulevard to 31st Street north on 31st Street to Avenue N and east along Avenue N. The parade ends at Jack Johnson Park, 27th Street and Avenue M.

Z Krewe 28th Z Processional, 1 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This year Z Krewe is celebrating 28 years of Mardi Gras with bands, beads and merriment in its annual procession.

Route: The parade begins on Ship’s Mechanic Row at 25th Street, proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street and west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

Mardi Gras Kings Parade, 2:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Join the royal procession during this preamble to the night’s grand parade, sponsored by Mix 96.5.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Ben E. Keith Parade, 3:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Let the good times roll with this festive parade as we wrap up the last weekend of Mardi Gras! Galveston

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Jumpin’ Jay’s Bumpin’ Bus Parade, 6 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This fun parade will feature more than 20 decked-out party buses proceeding through downtown Galveston.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, 6:30 p.m. (Seawall & Entertainment District)

Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest parade will feature elaborate floats, marching bands, bead throwing and more.

Route: The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 23rd Street. It proceeds west to 25th Street travels north on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 21st Street, north on 21st Street to Strand and west on Strand to 25th Street.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 (Family Gras!)

On Feb. 27, the entertainment district will be free to the public for a FAMILY GRAS celebration sponsored by Moody National Bank. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Sunshine Kids and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade, 12 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Bring the entire family to the Shriners Hospital for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade, a tribute to children affected by serious burns and cancer. Patients, families and friends of the non-profits are part of this parade featuring high-school marching bands, Shriners clowns and mini-cars.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade, 1:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Costumed pets of all sizes, shapes and species join in the fun for this parade and costume contest.

Route: The parade begins at 20th Street & Harborside Drive, proceeds south on 20thStreet, west on Strand to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row ending at 20th Street.

Mardi Gras Firefighters Children’s Parade, 3 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Firefighters Local 571 hosts a parade dedicated to the families and children of Galveston with decorated floats and costumed kids.

Route: The parade begins at 25th and Santa Fe Place, travels south on 25th Street, east on Postoffice Street, north on 19th Street, west on Strand Street and ends on 25th & Strand streets.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade, 6:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Mystic Krewe of Aquarius presents its Fat Tuesday parade in the downtown entertainment district. This grand parade, featuring marching bands, dance teams and dozens of lighted floats, will mark the final hours of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2020. Don’t miss one of Galveston’s most popular Mardi Gras parades.

Route: The parade begins at 25th Street and Santa Fe Place, travels south to Post Office Street, east on Post Office Street to 19th Street, north along 19th Street to Strand Street, west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

For a full schedule of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2022 activities, as well as maps of each parade route visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.

