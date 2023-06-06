viewers share photo, videos from afternoon storms

SAN ANTONIO – The citizens in and round San Antonio skilled a mixture of showers, sunsets, and rainbows over the previous couple of days because of the onset of afternoon rain. On Sunday, lightning lit up the skies, and on Monday, afternoon showers rolled into San Antonio. Some portions noticed heavy downpours, whilst in different places, solar showers have been noticed. After the rain, rainbows and vibrant sunsets graced the realm.

readers and viewers shared their photos and videos of the day’s climate occasions, a few of which will also be observed under.

Ray V Flying again house to SA at 2,000 feet