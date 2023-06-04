viewers share photos, video of lightning and storm aftermath

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians and citizens in surrounding spaces skilled an electrical and noisy night time on Friday. Thunderstorms from the west introduced sturdy wind gusts, which led to damaged bushes in lots of portions of the group. The aftermath of the storm additionally comprises the likelihood of scattered storms and showers with gusty winds and heavy rainfall for western counties on Saturday night time. To stay up to date in regards to the climate, click on right here.

viewers and readers shared a set of surprising lightning photographs and movies, which can be proven beneath. If there are any that you’ve captured and wish to share, add them to Connect on our Weather Authority App or click on right here. Please keep secure whilst doing so.

MelissaG304 My son loves observing the lightning in Converse

Gervic Trees snapped and neighbors shed in my yard

