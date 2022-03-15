Vijender’s village throws up another champion, Tamanna Beniwal

Tamanna Beniwal might have simply gained gold on the 2022 Asian Youth Boxing Championships, however she is not anticipating many celebrations when she returns to her village, Kaluwas, on Wednesday. That is as a result of it is arduous for a boxer to face out in Kaluwas, whose chief produce is boxers – essentially the most well-known of them being Vijender Singh, Olympic bronze winner in 2012.

“We’re very happy with Tamanna however I do not’ assume there can be any operate at residence. Possibly one thing is perhaps deliberate at her academy,” says her father Rajesh.

The village in Haryana has churned out a number of nationwide coaches, scores of nationwide degree fighters and at the very least 17 boxers who’ve represented India internationally. “We’re a small village however daily 100 youngsters will journey to Bhiwani to field. There is a boxer in each third home right here,” says Rajesh.

Vijender is undoubtedly an outsized hero on this a part of the nation. “He is a really massive inspiration for me,” Tamanna (17) stated after her win within the U-18 50kg division in Amman, Jordan on Monday. He’s additionally Tamanna’s uncle. “Vijender’s dada (father’s father) and my dada had been brothers. Vijender was a bit youthful to me however his elder brother Manoj and I grew up collectively,” says Tamanna’s father Rajesh.

Tamanna was nonetheless a toddler when Vijender returned from Beijing. “Individuals inform me there was an enormous operate however I do not keep in mind a lot of it.” As somebody from a boxing household she was all the time anticipated to field although. “Even earlier than she began boxing, she would train lots. Vijender would all the time ask if she was going to field,” says Rajesh.

“He’s (Vijender) a really massive inspiration for me,” says Tamanna. Rajesh Beniwal

It was solely in sixth grade when she lastly determined she wished to field although. There was nothing however help from her household. “Initially I assumed it might be simple as a result of so many individuals in our household had been such good boxers. However I came upon how troublesome it was. I needed to work actually arduous. However I’ve all the time loved boxing,” she says.

Tamanna has made the a lot of the alternatives she’s acquired. She has gained gold on the sub junior and youth nationwide championships and previous to the 2022 version in Jordan, had competed in two Asian Championships profitable silver on each events.

Whereas making two finals at a continental event would possibly appear to be a powerful efficiency, there are all the time those that maintain her to the next normal. “After I gained a silver final 12 months, he (Vijender) got here to our home to congratulate me. However he stated I could not be proud of only a silver medal. He informed me I needed to goal a gold medal. That basically motivated me,” she says.

The truth that there’s an Olympic medalist who can information her is one thing Tamanna and her household is grateful for. “He is somebody who involves the village very incessantly. He’ll assume nothing of going for a run with the children and provides them recommendations on boxing. He is clearly an enormous title however when you might have somebody like that in your loved ones, you begin considering, ‘Even I can obtain one thing like what he has’,” says her cousin Vinit, who took her to her first boxing academy. That may be the Bhiwani Boxing Membership the place Vijender too had first skilled beneath the identical coach – Jagdish Singh..

Whereas the teen admits she seems as much as Vijender, her coaches really feel the 2 have many issues in widespread. “Lots of people say she has the identical psychological toughness that Vijender had,” says Vinit. “She’d misplaced to the identical opponent from Uzbekistan within the finals of the final two Asian Championships. This time she was decided that since this was her final 12 months within the youth class, she needed to win. She’s somebody who will imagine she will be able to beat any opponent she faces.”

There are stylistic resemblances between the 2 as nicely. Vijender was an correct counterpuncher who labored behind a robust jab identical to the Tamanna. “She’s a really technically robust boxer. She has an excellent jab. Generally she’ll throw two or three left arms. She additionally understands distance very nicely,” says Amanpreet Kaur, chief coach of the Indian youth staff, who has labored with the teen on the Nationwide Middle of Excellence for the final 4 years.

Tamanna herself is trying so as to add a couple of tips Vijender possessed although. “He had a really robust and correct proper punch. And he used it very fastidiously. Generally coaches inform me I preserve throwing the left jab so I wish to have that proper hand punch as nicely.”

Tamanna’s speedy goal is her class 12 exams in a few months and after that the nationwide championships and maybe even the world championships. A medal there and he or she would possibly lastly have carried out sufficient to get a village operate to honour her. For now with an Asian Championship gold medal in her touring bag, her hopes are much more modest. “Will probably be good if I can have a chilly espresso after I go residence,” she says.