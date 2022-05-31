Vikings’ Adam Thielen discusses team, new coach, as receiver feels rejuvenated heading into 10th season

Minnesota Vikings star large receiver Adam Thielen is coming off an ankle damage that left him sidelined for chunks of the 2021 season, however heading into 2022 the veteran has recovered and says he feels “contemporary” and “energetic” as a brand new season approaches.
Commenting on how he has healed, Thielen said, “[The ankle] is nice, it feels good to be out right here and feeling younger once more, and contemporary, and never having to fret about my ankle. To not be on the market, it is robust. … I am not taking my reps out right here as a right, as a result of who is aware of once I’ll be accomplished and will not have the ability to play this sport anymore.”
The undrafted participant out of Minnesota State has confirmed himself throughout his time with the Vikings and whereas some are saying he’s beginning to not be as a lot of an offensive risk, he says he’s simply targeted on the group, not the noise surrounding him.
“Actually, I am simply nervous about my group, and making an attempt to be the perfect soccer participant I could be to assist my group win,” the 31-year-old mentioned. “I am not likely nervous about what different folks take into consideration me, as a result of if I’d have nervous about that, I by no means would have made it right here.”
Thielen and the remainder of the Vikings may have new management in head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was the offensive coordinator for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. O’Connell changed Mike Zimmer, Thielen’s head coach for the previous eight seasons.
Thielen says the tradition O’Connell has created “is only a breath of contemporary air,” and says it makes him excited to be with the group.
“Whenever you hear in regards to the information [O’Connell being named head coach], you type of look again on the observe report and also you look again at what [the Rams] did, and also you’re excited, proper?” he mentioned. “However you then get in right here, you begin studying the system and also you begin getting on the sphere — actually, once you get on the sphere and also you begin working via stuff, you are like man, that is enjoyable. That is thrilling.
Thielen continued, saying, “Once I speak about a breath of contemporary air and type of rejuvenation, it is as a result of once you get out right here, it is like stuff is smart and it is thrilling.”
The Vikings went 8-9 final 12 months, however Thielen appears assured within the gamers and coaches that the group can proceed to enhance.
