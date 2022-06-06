Vikings’ Justin Jefferson discusses Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota’s new offense and the exploding WR market

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson did not want lengthy to ascertain himself as one of many premier extensive receivers within the NFL. In Week three of his rookie season towards the Tennessee Titans, he exploded for 175 yards and a landing on seven catches, and it obtained higher from there.
The No. 22 general decide within the 2020 NFL Draft completed his rookie marketing campaign with 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns on 88 catches, breaking the document for many receiving yards by a rookie. Jefferson upped his sport in 2021 with 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns on 108 catches. Two NFL seasons, two All-Professional choices and two Professional Bowl appearances.
Jefferson’s Vikings are getting into a brand new period in 2022, and at the moment are led by first-year common supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensahm and first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. Jefferson instructed CBS Sports activities this weekend that his new head coach has already finished a strong job laying the groundwork for a profitable tradition, and that the gamers are having enjoyable for the primary time shortly.
“He is nice,” Jefferson responded when requested his ideas on O’Connell. “All people within the constructing loves his perspective, and simply him connecting with the gamers throughout the constructing. All people appears to have enjoyable and get the job finished all on the identical time. It wasn’t like that the primary two years that I used to be there. And actually simply everyone connecting as a crew and responding.”
O’Connell changing into a head coach is one thing individuals have been anticipating for years. The previous Washington quarterbacks coach was promoted by Jay Gruden to offensive coordinator again in 2019 as a result of different groups have been fascinated about his companies, and he additionally obtained head coach consideration after Gruden’s firing earlier than Washington finally landed on Ron Rivera. Subsequent, O’Connell served as Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams for 2 seasons. He ended his tenure in L.A. in one of the best ways attainable, with a Tremendous Bowl ring.
The previous quarterback is vying to be the subsequent in line of profitable former Washington assistants, and whereas it is simply June, his new gamers are already impressed with the offense he is putting in. Backup quarterback Kellen Mond lately mentioned there’s more flavor in the offense, and Jefferson mentioned that is an effective way to explain it.
“Yeah, I imply that is undoubtedly the phrase for it,” Jefferson mentioned. “Undoubtedly offers us much more capacity to get the ball to totally different individuals in numerous positions. However we love the offense, it appears to be working very properly, us going towards the defenses in seven on seven. Nevertheless it’s nice, we find it irresistible. Hopefully it is the change we’d like.”
That change Jefferson is alluding to may lead him to turn into the highest-paid receiver in NFL historical past within the close to future. The whole resetting of the extensive receivers market was a serious headline this offseason, and led star gamers like Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown to depart their respective franchises for extra money. It is definitely one thing Jefferson has been monitoring.
“Yeah it is undoubtedly going up each single yr,” Jefferson mentioned with fun. “Seeing totally different guys getting these huge numbers for his or her offers. So undoubtedly taking a look at that and hopefully I can get the subsequent huge deal.”
Jefferson’s early success within the NFL is not misplaced on him, and he attributes his progress to his assist system in addition to to the school teammates he knew that made the bounce to the league earlier than him.
“To the coaches throughout my journey, my household, my brothers for actually exhibiting me the ropes, educating me alternative ways to higher myself on and off the sector and actually simply doing it earlier than me,” Jefferson mentioned when requested about his seemingly straightforward transition to the professionals. “Seeing them undergo it, seeing them go to LSU, go into the league, it was simpler for me to undergo that course of as a result of they already been by way of it.”
With the 2022 season simply across the nook, we requested Jefferson if he had any private targets this yr. His reply was easy sufficient.
“Grow to be the very best receiver within the league. If that is not already the case.”
Jefferson spoke to CBS Sports activities at DICK’S Home of Sport Minnetonka grand opening occasion. The 115,000-square-foot retailer encompasses a mountaineering wall, a batting cage, golf simulators and a brand new idea hockey store. It additionally has a 20,000-square-foot out of doors turf subject and observe that shall be became an ice skating rink within the winter.
“Undoubtedly had some children operating up in right here with smiles on their faces, signing autographs and the whole lot,” Jefferson mentioned of his meet-and-greet. “Undoubtedly time.”
