Vikings land Kevin O’Connell as head coach: Minnesota intends to finalize deal with Rams OC after Super Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings intend to finalize a deal with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell after the Super Bowl to be the team’s next head coach, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The move cannot be official until then.

O’Connell, 36, has served in his current role for two seasons. He had previously spent three seasons with the Washington Commanders, including the 2019 season in which he served as offensive coordinator. His career began in 2015 as a quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns under head coach Mike Pettine.

The NFL pushed back the league calendar to accommodate the addition of Week 18, and that has had a direct impact on the hiring process. A year ago, the first head coaching hire was made Jan. 14 and the final hire was made Jan. 29. The Giants, Raiders, Bears, Broncos and now Vikings have hired new head coaches. The Jaguars, Dolphins, Texans and Saints still have active openings.

