Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to fully guaranteed $35M extension through 2023 ahead of free agency, per reports

New Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has mentioned repeatedly he’s excited to work with quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2022. Now, the brand new entrance workplace has ensured he’ll get the prospect, signing the veteran quarterback on Sunday to a one-year extension, in response to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cousins was already below contract for 2022, albeit with a excessive wage cap determine that prompted hypothesis of a possible commerce, however his new deal — a totally assured $35 million pact — will hold him locked up by 2023.

Along with guaranteeing $35M for Cousins in 2023, the QB’s extension features a wage improve for 2022 — from $35M to $40M — and can decrease Cousins’ 2022 cap hit from $45M to $31.25M, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, immediately saving Minnesota near $15M this offseason. The Vikings had been anticipated to shed wage so as to clear house totally free company, however a Cousins extension was additionally all the time a risk, despite the fact that it could commit a brand new regime to the 33-year-old QB.

Cousins is getting into his fifth season with the Vikings, and now his third contract with the group. He initially signed a totally assured three-year, $84M deal in 2017 free company, then inked a two-year, $66M extension forward of the 2020 season.