Vikings signing Jordan Hicks: Former Cardinals linebacker agrees to terms on reported two-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings did not take lengthy to get Jordan Hicks off the free agent market, because the group introduced they’ve agreed to phrases with the veteran linebacker. NFL insider Adam Caplan is reporting Hicks’ deal is for 2 years and as much as $10 million, with an upside of as much as $12 million and $6.5 million assured.

Hicks was launched final week by the Arizona Cardinals after three seasons with the crew. A 3rd-round decide within the 2015 draft, Hicks broke into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and was a starter on the Eagles’ crew that gained the franchise’s first Tremendous Bowl on the finish of the 2017 season.

After 4 years in Philadelphia, Hicks signed a four-year cope with the Cardinals. Throughout his first season in Arizona, Hicks set profession highs with 150 tackles, three interceptions and two compelled fumbles. Final season, Hicks tallied 116 tackles whereas recording a career-high 4 sacks. He additionally recorded two fumble recoveries whereas serving to the Cardinals clinch their first playoff berth since 2015. Hicks brings sturdiness to the Vikings’ roster as his streak of 51 consecutive begins is the third-longest energetic streak amongst NFL linebackers.

Hicks is slated to play the weakside linebacker (WILL) in Ed Donatell’s protection with Eric Kendricks within the center.