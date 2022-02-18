Villainous Carlton Banks Beefs With Will On ‘Bel-Air,’ Shakes Up Twitter

Everybody hates Carlton

This version of Carlton getting on my nerves #BelAir pic.twitter.com/5cavWWi24s — #TheFinalComeback (@WakeUp_MrW3st) February 14, 2022

We knew there would be some changes to everything we love about ‘Fresh Prince’ in Peacock’s buzzy reboot ‘Bel-Air‘ but we didn’t expect Carlton Banks to be a villainous version of the beloved character who beefs with Will before he can even get settled in Bel-Air.

Played by talented actor Olly Sholotan, the new Carlton is a popular athlete at fancy-shmancy Bel-Air Academy who claims to exude Black excellence despite being completely detached from the culture.

In a laughable scene, he can be seen shmoney dancing while surrounded by his white teammates and BFF Connor who gleefully says the N-word before Will smith shuts it all down.

It’s at this moment when we realize that this Carlton is nothing like the hunky-dory original in a, uh, interesting twist that has Twitter in a TIZZY.

Thankfully, their relationship progresses beyond their early beef according to Sholotan who spoke on Carlton/Will’s dynamic in an interview with Shadow and Act.

“I think the thing that’s so beautiful about Carlton and Will’s relationship is that they end up finding strengths in each other’s differences,” he said. “And as the season goes on, they find ways to work together and solve problems, and only using things that each other know. Carlton comes to lean on Will a lot in the way he deals with his anxiety and the way he deals with his substance abuse. But also, I think the story of Carlton is that of so many kids in America today, and not just Black kids, but just so many kids that of dealing with anxiety and still trying to push through and you be your own person in this world. Will really allows Carlton to lean on him in a lot of those moments. I also think it speaks a lot to masculine relationships and how young men, specifically young Black men, relate to each other and emotionally lean on each other and I think it’s beautiful.”

Set in modern-day America, ‘Bel-Air’ reimagines beloved sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Have you been enjoying ‘Bel-Air?’ Do you hate or HATE Carlton? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the villainous new Carlton on the flip.