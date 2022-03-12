Villanova vs. Creighton prediction, odds: 2022 Big East Tournament final picks, best bets from proven model

Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats intention for an additional Large East Match crown on Saturday night. After a semifinal win over UConn on Friday, Villanova faces the Creighton Bluejays within the 2022 Large East Match last at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York. The Wildcats are 25-7 general this season with a mark of 18-Four in Large East play and 9 wins within the final 10 video games. Creighton is 22-10 general and 14-7 in convention video games.
- Creighton vs. Villanova unfold: Villanova -7
- Creighton vs. Villanova over-under: 128.5 factors
- Creighton vs. Villanova cash line: Villanova -300, Creighton +240
- CRE: The Bluejays are 12-7-2 in opposition to the unfold in convention video games
- NOVA: The Wildcats are 11-9-2 in opposition to the unfold in convention video games
Why Creighton can cowl
Creighton’s offense is balanced and efficient. 4 gamers common in double-figures for the Bluejays, and Creighton is No. Three within the Large East in 2-point accuracy. Creighton is changing greater than 51 % of 2-point photographs in convention play, and Villanova has a weak point in rim safety. The Wildcats are second-worst within the Large East with a block price of solely 8.7 %. On the opposite finish, Creighton is dominant, main the convention in adjusted defensive effectivity.
The Bluejays lead the Large East in capturing effectivity allowed, headlined by opponents capturing solely 43.5 % on 2-point photographs. That ranks within the prime 10 nationally, and Creighton is No. Four within the nation in free-throw price allowed. Villanova lands outdoors the highest 200 of the nation in help share, and Creighton is holding opponents to only 31.Three % from 3-point vary in Large East play.
Why Villanova can cowl
Villanova is thought for its offense, however the Wildcats are No. 2 within the Large East in defensive effectivity. Villanova is No. Three within the convention in turnover price, forcing a giveaway on 18.Four % of possessions, and the Wildcats are additionally close to the highest of the Large East in defensive rebound price, free-throw price allowed and 3-point protection. Creighton is simply No. 9 within the Large East in adjusted offensive effectivity, and the Bluejays are final within the convention in turnover price.
On the opposite finish, Villanova is hyper-efficient, main the Large East in offensive effectivity. No crew within the nation has the next free- throw share (82.7 %) than Villanova, and the Wildcats rank within the prime three of the Large East in turnover price, live-ball turnover price, 2-point capturing, 3-point capturing and free-throw creation price. Creighton can be fairly passive on protection, rating No. 9 or worse within the Large East in steal price, block price and turnover creation price.
How one can make Creighton vs. Villanova picks
