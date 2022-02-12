Villanova vs. Seton Hall prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 12 best bets from proven model

The 15th-ranked Villanova Wildcats will look to stay within range of first place in the Big East Conference when they face the Seton Hall Pirates in a key conference matchup on Saturday in Philadelphia. The Wildcats (18-6, 11-3), who are just one-half game behind Providence in the league standings, are looking for the season sweep over Seton Hall. Villanova defeated the Pirates (15-7, 6-6) 73-67 on Jan. 1 at Newark, N.J. Seton Hall, who has won three in a row, defeated No. 25 Xavier 73-71 on Wednesday.
The game from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET. Villanova is averaging 73.1 points per game, while Seton Hall averages 75.8. The Wildcats are nine-point favorites in the latest Seton Hall vs. Villanova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134.5. Before locking in any Villanova vs. Seton Hall picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.
- Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread: Villanova -9
- Villanova vs. Seton Hall over-under: 134.5 points
- Villanova vs. Seton Hall money line: Villanova -465, Seton Hall +345
- SH: The under is 4-0 in the Pirates’ last four games following an against-the-spread loss
- NOVA: The Wildcats are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 home games
Why Villanova can cover
Senior forward Jermaine Samuels, who is coming off a 13-point effort at St. John’s on Tuesday, scored 11 points in the first meeting against Seton Hall. He is averaging 10 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, and is connecting on 44.3 percent of his field goals and 70.5 percent of his foul shots. He has reached double-figure scoring in 14 games, and has registered two double-doubles on the season. He scored a season-high 20 points in an 86-77 overtime loss to then-No. 2 UCLA on Nov. 12.
Sophomore forward Eric Dixon has been red hot of late, reaching double-digit scoring in seven of the past nine games. He scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in an 85-74 win over No. 17 UConn last Saturday and scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds at St. John’s on Tuesday. For the year, he has recorded three double-doubles. He is averaging 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, and is connecting on 52.3 percent of his field goals, including 47.6 percent from 3-point range, and 85.7 percent of his foul shots.
Why Seton Hall can cover
The Pirates have eight players scoring seven or more points, including senior guard Jared Rhoden. Rhoden poured in 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds on Wednesday in the 73-71 victory over Xavier. He has scored in double figures 19 times, registering four double-doubles, including a 12-point and 12-rebound performance against St. John’s on Jan. 24. For the season, he is averaging 15.8 points, seven rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists per game.
Senior guard Myles Cale can also put up some points when needed and is averaging 14.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Cale has reached double-digit scoring in eight games, including 21 points at St. John’s on Jan. 22. He is 34th all-time in scoring at Seton Hall with 1,171 points, and holds the program record for most games played with 144. The Pirates are 15-5 all-time when he scores at least 15 points.
