Villanova vs. UConn prediction, odds, line: 2022 Big East Tournament picks, best bets from proven model

The No. 20 Connecticut Huskies and the No. Eight Villanova Wildcats are set to sq. off in a 2022 Massive East Event matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Sq. Backyard. The Huskies are 23-Eight whereas Villanova is 24-7. These groups cut up the regular-season collection, with the house workforce successful on each events.
The Wildcats are favored by three factors within the newest Villanova vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is about at 131.5. Earlier than coming into any UConn vs. Villanova picks, you may wish to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each Division I school basketball recreation 10,000 instances. Over the previous five-plus years, the proprietary laptop mannequin has generated a powerful revenue of virtually $1,600 for $100 gamers on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has adopted it has seen big returns.
Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Villanova vs. Connecticut. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed here are a number of college basketball odds for Villanova vs. Connecticut:
- Villanova vs. Connecticut unfold: Villanova -3
- Villanova vs. Connecticut over-under: 132 factors
Featured Recreation | Villanova Wildcats vs. Connecticut Huskies
What you might want to find out about Villanova
Villanova was excellent down the stretch of the common season, successful seven of its final eight video games. The lone loss got here in a 71-69 loss at Connecticut close to the top of February. The Wildcats survived a scare within the Massive East Event on Thursday, squeaking previous St. John’s in a 66-65 closing.
Senior guard Collin Gillespie leads Villanova with 16.2 factors and three.1 assists per recreation. He’s joined in double figures by Justin Moore, Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels, however Samuels is questionable with a again damage. Samuels was in a position to play by way of the again spasms on Thursday, regardless of being changed by Daniels within the beginning lineup.
What you might want to find out about Connecticut
Connecticut went by way of a tough patch at first of February, shedding three video games in a four-game stretch. The Huskies bounced again with six wins of their closing seven video games, together with a 71-69 win over Villanova in a rematch. They obtained off to a powerful begin within the Massive East Event with a 62-52 win over Seton Corridor on Thursday.
Senior guard R.J. Cole leads Connecticut with 15.Eight factors, 4.zero assists and three.Four rebounds per recreation. Sophomore ahead Adama Sanogo is averaging 14.9 factors and eight.7 rebounds, whereas senior guard Tyrese Martin is chipping in 13.5 factors. The Huskies have solely lined the unfold as soon as of their final six video games towards Villanova.
Methods to make Connecticut vs. Villanova picks
The mannequin is leaning over on the full, and it is also generated a point-spread choose that’s hitting in over 50 % of simulations. You’ll be able to solely see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Connecticut vs. Villanova? And which facet covers over 50 % of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the mannequin that has crushed its school basketball picks.
