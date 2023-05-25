Viral video of Hillary Clinton endorsing Ron DeSantis is fake

A video purporting to turn Hillary Clinton endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis all over an MSNBC interview has been circulating on-line, nevertheless it is fake. There is no proof of an authentic endorsement through Clinton on her social media or her web site. The viral video is a deepfake, created on April 11 through Twitter person @Ramble_Rants with audio taken from a 2021 interview between Clinton and Willie Geist of NBC’s Sunday TODAY. The video resurfaced following DeSantis’ announcement of his candidacy for president on May 24. VERIFY used to be in a position to substantiate the video’s false nature via video forensics and opposite symbol searches. Clinton has no longer been interviewed on MSNBC since a minimum of March 8, 2023.

Story replace May 25, 2023: This tale has been up to date to replicate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ standing as an authentic candidate for president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced he is working for president on May 24.

After the announcement, people online stated former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who ran towards Donald Trump in 2016, had counseled DeSantis. Clinton purportedly made the endorsement all over an interview on MSNBC.

THE QUESTION

Did Hillary Clinton endorse Ron DeSantis, as noticed within the viral video?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Hillary Clinton didn’t endorse Ron DeSantis for president. The video is a deepfake.

WHAT WE FOUND

There is no file on any of Hillary Clinton’s social media accounts or on her web site that displays an authentic endorsement of Ron DeSantis. Clinton maximum lately tweeted about DeSantis on May 23, criticizing the governor for some of the insurance policies he has enacted in Florida.

The fake video of Clinton used to be created the usage of present video from a 2021 interview between Clinton and Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist. Sunday TODAY airs on NBC networks, and no longer on MSNBC. The fake video went viral on April 11, however Clinton hasn’t been interviewed on MSNBC since at least March 8, 2023.

In each the fake video and the unique video, Clinton is dressed in the similar outfit, she’s sitting in the similar place, and the background is the similar.

In the Dec. 12, 2021 video, Clinton used to be interviewed about her new educating consultation on on-line platform MasterClass. She additionally talked in regards to the then-possibility of former President Donald Trump working for president once more. At the time the unique interview aired, Trump had no longer introduced his bid for 2024. She didn’t point out DeSantis in any respect.

The audio from the unique video used to be changed with fake audio of Clinton’s voice. The faked audio is out of sync with the lip actions within the video.

At the tip of the video, Clinton seems to mention “hail hydra” – a word lifted from the villains in Marvel’s Captain America comics. That same phrase was used in nearly every Twitter reply to the video from @Ramble_Rants, the fake video’s author.

VERIFY reached out to DeSantis, Clinton, and MSNBC for remark however didn’t listen again on the time of e-newsletter.