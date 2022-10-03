Virginia agencies offer continued aid to Florida

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — As Florida is left with the aftermath of catastrophic hurricane Ian, rescue reduction organizations all through the Commonwealth are gearing up to deliver aid and help to the sunshine state.

Following the destruction from Hurricane Ian, many households in Florida are left displaced. Red Cross Virginia and God’s Pit Crew are taking motion to assist those that have been impacted. Jonathan McNamara, from The Red Cross, says the primary and most necessary activity is to be certain that individuals are secure.

“Right now the focus is on making sure people have access to a place to stay that is safe access to medical first aid, disaster mental health care, but we know that over time their needs are going to change and that when we have to be nimble and flexible as an organization,” stated McNamara.

The American Red Cross presently has 1,400 instant responders in Florida, 15 of which come from Virginia. McNamara says he expects this quantity to rise.

“We’re anticipating this to be a very long recovery effort and we’re going to need additional volunteers from the state of Virginia to make sure that this effort can continue for the long haul,” McNamara stated.

God’s Pit Crew out of Danville is deploying upwards of 75 volunteers to Florida. Brandon Nuckles from God’s Pit Crew says as soon as they hit the bottom they’ll assess the destruction and start the clean-up course of.

“Chainsaw work, tree removal, debris removal, tarp rooves, muck out houses, dry houses, and ultimately just demo houses that are just not salvageable at this time,” stated Nuckles.

Both organizations say they anticipate this to be a long-term reduction course of. They say the easiest way for them to assistance is to ask and pay attention.

“Really listening to the people on the ground who’ve been impacted by this storm because that’s the best way you can determine what assistance is needed is to talk to people who’ve been impacted,” stated McNamara.

Although it could be some time earlier than many impacted households absolutely get better from the damages attributable to hurricane Ian, Nuckles says — in the intervening time — even the little stuff could make a giant distinction.

“You know it may just be as small as a blessing bucket that has some hygiene products, some food, some different items, but to that person who’s lost everything– it is everything,” Nuckles stated.