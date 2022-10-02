Virginia Beach woman among Red Cross volunteers deployed to assist in hurricane-stricken Florida

Providing bodily, in addition to emotional help to survivors of Hurricane Ian are necessary for volunteers, like Esther Wangler from Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of individuals are reportedly useless, after Hurricane Ian introduced catastrophic injury in Florida. Emergency responders from Hampton Roads have been unrelenting in their efforts to assist with the aftermath.

In addition to native rescuers with Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) conducting search operations and helping in Southwest Florida, 13News Now additionally came upon an American Red Cross volunteer from Virginia Beach is offering help.

A spokesman for American Red Cross of Virginia instructed 13News Now feeding and sheltering are the first roles for volunteers, right now. And the spokesman mentioned that of the 15 Red Cross volunteers from Virginia despatched to assist in Florida, one is from the coastal a part of the Commonwealth.

That one is Esther Wangler, who lives in Virginia Beach.

“Trying to restore some resilience,” she mentioned to 13News Now crews on the airport.

Serving as a catastrophe & psychological well being volunteer, Wangler mentioned she is going to present psychological first help and emotional assist.

“To folks who have lost homes, lost pets, lost loved ones and jobs,” mentioned Wangler. “It’s going to be a deep sense of helplessness, helplessness, underneath that is going to be some anger about loss. It’s going to be a grief process and just totally being overwhelmed with ‘What do I do next?’ and ‘How do I get my life back?'”

And Wangler described the 10-day project in Florida as a small sacrifice, “I’m not awesome, I’m just willing.”

Also keen to reply the decision, about 80 VATF-2 members. The city search & rescue group, made up of first responders from Hampton Roads, is predicated in Virginia Beach.

VATF-2 has spent a number of days in disaster-stricken Southwest Florida. The group, in addition to FEMA have posted pictures on Facebook of rescuers in Charlotte County, helping with efforts on the water and on the bottom.