Virginia governor the latest to send troops to US-Mexico border | US-Mexico Border News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has approved the deployment of 100 squaddies from the Virginia National Guard to the United States border with Mexico, following in the footsteps of alternative Republican US state leaders. This choice has been criticized by means of human rights teams as a part of the rising pattern of border militarization.

Youngkin clarified in a press unlock that the transfer was once in reaction to Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s name for states to send army workforce to the border. As Republican lawmakers search to tighten immigration insurance policies and draw consideration to President Joe Biden’s border insurance policies, they’ve portrayed the Democrat as too lenient on the factor.





Although a few of former President Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration insurance policies stay in position underneath Biden, asylum get right of entry to has been restored, and abnormal border crossings declined following the finish of Title 42, a coverage enacted by means of the Trump management that limited asylum get right of entry to underneath the pretext of public well being protection.

However, immigrant rights teams are involved that the deployment of army workforce may make the border much less secure for asylum seekers who can have fled violence and warfare, perpetuating the concept that the factor can also be resolved thru enforcement and the deployment of militia.

Youngkin claims the deployment of National Guard troops is essential to battle drug smuggling and human trafficking at the border. While some have praised this choice, others have criticized it as politically motivated, with Youngkin doubtlessly the use of it as a step in his 2024 presidential marketing campaign.

On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds additionally authorized the deployment of 100 National Guard troops to the border. However, since neither Virginia nor Iowa are close to the border with Mexico, some view those strikes as politically motivated.

Virginia State Senator Scott Surovell even accused Youngkin of the use of the deployment for his political ambitions in a tweet, main to additional complaint of the choice.