Virginia officers help ducklings cross busy highway – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In Fairfax County, Virginia, police officers went out in their strategy to save a circle of relatives of ducklings that discovered themselves at risk on a busy highway. The government on the Fairfax County Police Department shared on their Facebook account that native officers helped carry roughly 10 ducklings throughout Interstate 66 on May fifteenth by way of preventing site visitors and directing them to protection.

Bodycam photos from one of the vital officers confirmed his waddled stance as he attempted to transport the little creatures to protection. Fortunately, no geese had been injured within the incident, in line with officers.

Stay up to date with the newest news by way of becoming a member of our Newsletter and receiving news proper in your inbox. Sign up now!

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper in your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.