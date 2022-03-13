Virginia Tech had ‘no doubt’ it would win the ACC Tournament title — now it’s Duke facing big questions

NEW YORK — They made a bit noise, ate some New York-style pizza, sipped a number of Heinekens and introduced up the Duke movie on a projector display screen of their lodge convention room. Mike Younger took off his footwear and plopped him on the chair beside him. He went to work.
“Shut the door and let’s lock in, boys,” Younger informed his employees.
The Virginia Tech coach and his guys saved going till about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. They obtained three hours of sleep, then obtained up and met once more.
And another time after that. They had been on the lookout for the alleyways, nooks and crannies of Duke’s protection. The place might an elite participant like Duke middle Mark Williams be taken benefit of? Younger’s employees noticed a means. In addition they discovered proof within the Miami tape of how the Hurricanes did a very good job of “tagging” Wendell Moore Jr. There have been clearly possibilities to get Duke turned in switches.
It was rather a lot to absorb. However this sport would possibly imply every part.
“There is a stream of consciousness,” Younger informed CBS Sports activities within the hallways of the Barclays Middle, shortly earlier than midnight on Saturday. “There’s simply stuff flying in every single place. A few of it actually unhealthy. However you are simply attempting to return down. We had been again in there this morning at 8:30 and also you’re narrowing it down. We had three movie periods with our workforce, 15 minutes, 20 minutes every. I do not beat them up.”
Was Virginia Tech’s NCAA Match destiny hanging within the steadiness of Saturday night time’s ACC championship sport? We’ll by no means know. The Hokies ended all hypothesis with a spectacle of a win over Duke, working away with an 82-67 victory, giving this system its first ACC Match championship in its historical past and its first convention match championship in additional than 40 years.
The workforce knew about 12 hours earlier than the nation noticed what Virginia Tech was able to Saturday night time. The tape informed the story. The prep was true. Duke was there for the taking. Senior Storm Murphy admitted it.
“I believe it even it began on the best way right here to Brooklyn and even this morning,” he stated. “I believe loads of the blokes simply had little question that we (weren’t) going to lose, and we fully realized we already had the sport received. We simply needed to do our job.”
A confident-yet-devastating quote. Virginia Tech put within the work, noticed the weaknesses and envisioned the win for hours. When the ball was tipped, there have been no surprises.
4 days in the past, this was a 19-12 workforce far off the bubble. It wanted a buzzer-beating win Wednesday within the second spherical of the ACC Match vs. Clemson to outlive in extra time and maintain its possibilities afloat for the Huge Dance. Younger known as that win “fortunate as hell.” With Younger and the Hokies, it is arduous to see how luck is way of an element anymore. This workforce rated nicely in predictive metrics all season lengthy, but it lacked a signature win. On the final attainable spot within the schedule, it earned such a victory for the clincher. One of many extra unlikely and spectacular ACC championship runs in current reminiscence. As a No. 7, Virginia Tech turned simply the second workforce in ACC Match historical past to go for 4 wins in 4 days. Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 31 factors and tipped Duke over as a throng of Virginia Tech followers had been beside themselves at what was transpiring in entrance of them.
“He had a Klay Thompson night time,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski stated.
What turnaround. These Hokies had been as soon as 2-7 within the ACC ledger. January was ending and issues are grim.
“It was a darkish place, we did not need to be there, we did not count on to be there,” Murphy stated concerning the midseason swoon.
Virginia Tech has misplaced twice since then. It is received 13 instances. It’ll a fifth consecutive NCAA Match as a result of Younger by no means let his workforce really feel like they weren’t ok.
“There’s an inherent stress,” Younger informed CBS Sports activities. “I do not reply very nicely to individuals ripping my ass. I need to encourage them. I’ve obtained actually good guys.”
No person’s ripping Mike Krzyzewsi’s ass, however a loss like this can put Duke’s forthcoming NCAA Match look in a unique gentle. Successful your convention match is just not a prerequisite to successful a nationwide championship; many groups do not win the previous earlier than doing the latter. Nevertheless it’s clear that Duke is just not at its peak.
“We could not cease them,” Krzyzewski stated.
As Coach Okay stated Saturday night time, this workforce by most measures has had a profitable run so far. It is 28-6, ACC champions of the common season and, on Sunday, shall be awarded with a high quality seed. It was trying like a No. 2 earlier than Virginia Tech put it in a blender. Now the Blue Devils may very well be a No. 3, a destiny Krzyzewski hinted at.
Fairly clearly, it is the protection that is the issue. Sure, Younger is a improbable coach, one who instructions respect across the nation for his fashion and acumen. Virginia Tech would possibly’ve been a nasty matchup for Duke, true.
“They have been like a well-oiled machine,” Krzyzewski stated. “They seem to be a workforce that you simply want two or three days of preparation for to place in your defensive sport plan, and it nonetheless may not work. I believe they’re the workforce they thought they had been going to be at the start of the yr.”
Nevertheless it’s not just like the Hokies caught the Devils on a nasty day. Duke has been slipping extra as of late on the defensive finish. Okay stated it after the UNC loss to shut the season, and the gamers know all of it too nicely, too.
“I believe our communication has been a bit off,” Wendell Moore Jr. stated. “I positively really feel like the hassle is there from all of our guys. I really feel like we’re a bit late on talks, a bit late on the switches. So once more that is all little issues we will clear up.”
Its expertise (this Devils workforce might have 5 NBA gamers on the roster) is wasted if it could’t be used at each ends. Duke ranks 44th in defensive effectivity at KenPom.com. The nice Duke groups of the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s and ’10s had been virtually extensively ferocious, fearless and linked on protection. Going through them was hell. These groups had been an avatar for Krzyzewski’s vehemence.
Can this workforce elevate its ceiling? Duke’s had 34 video games to point out its will and need. Thus far, it is confirmed incapable of being elite, and now, it is merely sometimes good at that finish of the ground. Krzyzewski’s executed this for practically 5 many years. He is aware of that flipping a swap on protection in the midst of March is sort of unimaginable. Flexing out of unhealthy habits is tough to do. However he stated it is doable. The workforce has barely held true practices for the reason that UNC loss. For a younger workforce, that issues.
Krzyzewski stated he was “very assured” Duke can flip its defensive popularity round “as a result of we’ll have the ability to follow.”
However as he admitted a number of instances Saturday, it is a younger workforce that revolves round three freshmen, two of them nonetheless 18, and that brings limitations.
“An older workforce handles drained higher,” he stated.
There’s rather a lot nonetheless to be taught however not loads of time to get there. How rather more can this workforce develop, now that there aren’t any extra losses with out penalties?
“We’re 0-0,” Krzyzewski stated. “I believe we’ll be a reasonably good seed, and we have to maneuver on and be taught from it. However enjoying this sport helps us as a result of that is the caliber of workforce and execution that you’ll must beat with a view to advance.”
This title sport was a collision of two groups coming from totally different angles. They ricocheted off one another, and now who’s to say which one — or each, or neither — will nonetheless be enjoying by the tip of subsequent weekend.
Younger was perplexed over the concept that Virginia Tech might make all of it the best way to the ACC title sport and nonetheless perhaps not get in. However that is off the desk.
“The heck with that stuff,” he stated. “Our title shall be known as tomorrow and we’ll be excited wherever we go.”
Younger, Murphy, Cattoor and Keve Aluma sat on the dais collectively, drenched in celebration. They’re Hokies now, however they had been all as soon as Wofford Terriers in one other time. That is the place Younger used to teach, Aluma and Murphy used to play, and the place Cattoor dedicated to in highschool.
On Saturday night time, they turned ACC champions. They beat Duke, turning into both the final or the second-to-last workforce that can give Krzyzewski a loss. Virginia Tech could have its named known as Sunday and enter the NCAA Match feeling as assured and free as any membership in that 68-team bracket.
Duke will stroll in with a goal on its again, the most important draw of this match regardless of not being the most effective seed, not even prone to land within the high six or seven within the choice committee’s total order. Krzyzewski is arguably the best coach in school basketball historical past, and with only some weeks left in his profession, he now wants the most effective teaching maneuvers of his life with a view to get this season to finish the best way he and his gamers hope it’ll.
