Virginia Tech stuns Duke as No. 7 seed, wins first ACC tournament title

NEW YORK — For the second straight Saturday evening, Duke did not ship Coach Ok a send-off victory.
This time it was Virginia Tech taking part in occasion pooper.
Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 31 factors and the seventh-seeded Hokies gained the Atlantic Coast Convention Event for the primary time, beating Duke 82-67 to disclaim Mike Krzyzewski a league title in his remaining season.
Virginia Tech (23-12) got here to Brooklyn in want of a run to make the NCAA Event, after which have been observing elimination on Wednesday when Darius Maddox hit a go-ahead 3-pointer on the buzzer to beat Clemson in additional time.
Virginia Tech coach Mike Younger mentioned the Hokies have been “luckier than hell” after that recreation.
After beating Duke how did it really feel?
“Gratifying,” Younger mentioned.
The Hokies grew to become simply the second ACC group to take the crown with 4 wins in 4 days and worst-seeded group to win the most-storied convention event in faculty basketball.
They’re additionally the fourth ACC champion to win the title by beating the top-three seeds.
The Hokies will obtain an automated bid to the NCAA event for the primary time in 43 years, tied for the fourth-longest span between automated bids in NCAA Division I historical past, in keeping with analysis from ESPN Stats & Data. Virginia Tech’s final — and solely — convention event championship got here in 1979, when the Hokies have been within the Metro Convention.
Duke misplaced Coach Ok’s remaining recreation at Cameron Indoor Stadium to rival North Carolina per week in the past, derailing what the varsity hoped could be a celebration of the winningest coach in Division I males’s faculty basketball.
The highest-seeded and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (28-6) received one other likelihood for a feel-good victory and so as to add at the very least yet one more trophy to the case for the retiring Corridor of Famer. Once more it was to not be.
“I inform them on a regular basis don’t fret about me,” Krzyzewski mentioned. “Even in a second of defeat I need to be there with them. How can we use it? How can we get higher?
He added: “Final weekend the entire phrase was speaking about (his retirement). So it was a really tough weekend. What we have tried to do is eradicate every part. These are younger guys. I’ve beloved teaching them. I feel we will be good within the (NCAA) Event. I used to be actually optimistic with them afterwards.”
When Justyn Mutts made a two-hand slam over Duke’s star freshman Paolo Banchero with 2:26 left within the second half, Virginia Tech led 76-64 and the outnumbered Hokies followers rose with roar.
“The following useless ball we went to the huddle and it was like, ‘We will style it. We will style it now,'” level guard Storm Murphy mentioned.
Virginia Tech’s first ACC championship since becoming a member of the convention in 2004 was sealed.
Quickly after Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” the Hokies’ unofficial combat tune, blared all through Barclays Middle, and the Virginia Tech followers sung alongside prefer it was the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The 15-point win was the Hokies’ largest win over Duke in a sequence that was first contested in 1912, in keeping with ESPN Stats & Data analysis.
Banchero scored 20 factors for Duke, which shot four for 20 from 3-point vary and allowed the Hokies to make 50% of their pictures.
Virginia Tech’s final – and solely – convention event championship got here in 1979 when the Hokies have been within the Metro Convention.
Younger led his groups to 5 Southern Convention Event titles in 17 seasons at Wofford. It solely took him three season to get his first with Virginia Tech and he did it with a roster full of fellows he recruited to play at his old-fashioned.
Murphy and Keve Aluma (19 factors, 10 rebounds and 7 assists) are each transfers from Wofford and Cattoor was set to go there out of highschool earlier than Younger took the Virginia Tech job.
In the meantime, Krzyzewski was denied his 16th ACC title in his 42nd season.
Barclays Middle is a good distance from Cameron, each actually and figuratively, however the Duke followers did their finest to make it really feel like a Blue Devils’ house recreation.
However nothing got here simple for Duke this week in Brooklyn.
Duke did not have a halftime lead in any of the video games at Barclays Middle.
On Saturday evening, down three at half, Duke started the second half with a sloppy turnover on offense after which gave up a driving layup.
Krzyzewski known as a timeout 35 seconds into the half and laid into his group, getting out of his chair to reveal the motion he wished to see from his gamers.
The scolding didn’t have the specified consequence. Cattoor swished his sixth Three after which made a steal on the opposite finish that he changed into old style three-point play with a driving layup.
That put the Hokies up 55-45 lower than 5 minutes into the half.
Duke did not fold, however each time the Blue Devils utilized strain, the Hokies responded.
“I knew when it got here collectively it was going to be a wonderful factor and so they got here collectively,” Younger mentioned of the Hokies, who went 13-2 down the stretch in ACC motion to play their approach off the bubble. “I did not suppose it might culminate on this, However we’re not going to provide it again.”
The Related Press contributed to this report.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL