Virginia woman raises money for Ukraine by holding borscht cooking classes

A Virginia woman is doing her part to give back to Ukraine by teaching others to create what she calls “the most Ukrainian thing there is” — borscht.

“In Ukraine, they say the redder the beet, the better,” Slava Dutchak, of Herndon, told CBS News.

She partnered with local businesswoman Radhika Murari to teach others to make the traditional beet soup through online classes.

The money from the classes is going to charity, including chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which has been working in Ukraine, Romania and Poland to help feed those who have been displaced by the conflict.

Dutchak, who still has family in Ukraine, says she watched in horror as Russians attacked.

“You spend 90% of your day on the phone, trying to spread information, check information, see the updates and just pray that it doesn’t get worse,” she said.

“If I’m helping, I’m busy and I don’t have time to go crazy over all the events that are happening in Ukraine,” Dutchak added.

She’s helped raise almost $200,000 so far. She is also baking cookies and selling them through her Instagram page, Honey Love Cakery, to raise funds for Ukraine.

“I think the whole world sees how brave and how awesome Ukrainian people are,” Dutchak said. “Never in my life have I been more proud to be Ukrainian.”

