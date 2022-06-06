Vivica A. Fox Distances Herself From Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Self Righteous’ Will Smith Oscars Slap Response

Actress Vivica A. Fox shares an extended historical past with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and is aware of them each personally. It’s why she anticipated extra from the ability couple after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars.
Fox just lately guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Present together with Carson Kressley, the place she shared her ideas on Pinkett Smith’s latest Pink Desk Discuss episode the place she broke her silence on the slap. Having shared the display screen with Will in 1996’s Independence Day and Jada in Set It Off, launched the identical yr, Fox shared how “troublesome” it was for her to sort out the subject as a result of her love and respect for the Smiths.
However Fox couldn’t deny the frustration she feels within the lack of “accountability” the Smiths seem to must Rock being assaulted on stay tv.
“After I noticed this video final night time, it made me cry. I’ll be very sincere with you guys,” Fox stated. “We had been all rooting for Will Smith that night time. We needed him to win. Will Smith that night time, so far as I used to be involved, was going to be topped this technology’s Sidney Poitier, which is a big honor.”
View this submit on Instagram
Fox reminded everybody that Rock was attacked in entrance of a stay viewers for making a joke that she personally discovered humorous.
“I felt wish to be a superb associate, there was no accountability,” Fox stated. “Let’s not neglect that Chris Rock was assaulted… for principally telling a joke that I actually felt wasn’t that dangerous.”
Fox’s sincere dialogue got here a number of days after Jada addressed the now-infamous slap on her Fb Watch collection and inspired her husband and Rock to reconcile.
“Till then, Will and I are persevering with to do what now we have accomplished for the final 28 years, and that’s maintain determining this factor known as life collectively,” she stated.
However Fox feels just like the Smiths have but to indicate any regret to Rock for the embarrassing assault. Will issued an apology to the Academy after accepting his award for Finest Actor. Nonetheless, he has but to apologize to Chris Rock personally.
The comic has made a number of jokes in regards to the incident whereas avoiding addressing the assault in its entirety. Rock has stated he received’t speak in regards to the slap till he will get “paid.”