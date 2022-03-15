Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is ‘open to playing some third base’ as Blue Jays pursue Freddie Freeman

Because the Toronto Blue Jays proceed their pursuit of free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman, GM Ross Atkins advised reporters Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is “open to enjoying some third base,” according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. Atkins added “it is unlikely that we do not add one other place participant,” citing the infield as the obvious place so as to add a bat.

Toronto has been linked to Freeman since earlier than the lockout, and their curiosity has continued in latest days. The Blue Jays have but to exchange Marcus Semien, who slugged 45 dwelling runs final season and joined the Texas Rangers as a free agent, and so they have the flexibleness to pursue a second or third baseman. Guerrero’s willingness to play third opens up first base as properly.

Vlad Jr. got here up by the minors as a 3rd baseman and he performed the place his first season within the massive leagues. He moved to first base full-time in 2020, and this yr he broke out as one of many recreation’s nice hitters. No transfer has been made but, although the Blue Jays are not afraid of messing with a very good factor by shifting Guerrero again to 3rd. Think about the probabilities:

CF George Springer SS Bo Bichette 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Freddie Freeman DH Teoscar Hernández LF Lourdes Gurriel RF Randal Grichuk C Danny Jansen 2B Cavan Biggio/Santiago Espinal

Shifting Guerrero to 3rd to accommodate Freeman can be harking back to the Detroit Tigers shifting Miguel Cabrera again to 3rd base to make room for Prince Fielder in 2012. Cabrera and Fielder had been a dominant center of the lineup mixture, although the membership’s protection took an unlimited hit, a lot in order that Fielder was finally traded and Cabrera moved again to first.

In all probability Freeman will signal a long-term contract, so enjoying Vlad Jr. at third would not be a one or two-year experiment. Toronto has to think about how these two would coexist for the subsequent 5-6 years, assuming in fact they signal Guerrero to a long-term contract extension. He can be eligible without cost company after the 2025 season, when he’ll nonetheless be solely 26.

The opposite choice is placing Guerrero (or Freeman) at DH. Signal Freeman, commerce (or bench) Grichuk or Gurriel, put Hernández within the outfield and Vlad Jr. at DH. That is an choice. The workforce’s protection would take a giant hit, however the Blue Jays have sufficient pitching and would have sufficient offense to paper over a poor protection, at the least in concept.

Final season Guerrero, who turns 23 on Wednesday, hit .311 whereas main the American League in dwelling runs (48), on-base share (.401), slugging share (.601), OPS (1.002), OPS+ (169), and whole bases (363). For his profession, he is posted minus-Three defensive runs saved in 97 video games at third base and minus-2 in 167 video games at first.